Beef Leaders Institute promotes education and more
For producers that want to learn more about the beef industry, the American Angus Association (AAA) and Certified Angus Beef (CAB) offers the Beef Leaders Institute each June. This one-week program is designed for about 20 members of the American Angus Association. Participants must be 25-45 years old. Applications are available at https://cabcattle.com/targeting-the-brand/events/beef-leaders-institute/ and are due by Feb. 15, 2023.
2022 was a good year for US beef exports
WILLMAR, Minn. – Despite challenges, U.S. beef has sold well in other countries. That’s the message shared at the Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention by John Hinners, senior vice president, industry relations, with the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). “We could be close to a $12 billion export value...
Get cracking: South Dakota-made corn cracker makes quick work of cattle feed
A Huron, South Dakota-manufacturer known for their combine headers has branched out to serve livestock producers. Lankota’s corn cracker works quickly to turn grain into enough feed for thousands of cattle. “We built it with the smaller farmer in mind but it also has enough capacity to be appealing...
Global grain markets face volatility in 2023
Volatility not seen in years may breed uncertainty regarding grain supplies as the world moves into 2023. A 2022 characterized by drought in many parts of the United States and Europe, a war between Russia and Ukraine, and unrest in China has many scratching their heads. Grain stores may not be sufficient to head off a major disruption.
Partnership aims to reduce slurry emissions
The United Kingdom’s National Pig Centre is partnering with Norwegian-based N2 Applied in a bid to reduce emissions and help the environment. N2 Applied has developed plasma technology in its N2 Unit – technology that reduces emissions from slurry while at the same time increasing the nutrient content of the slurry. That results in a more-valuable fertilizer.
Data shows many family farms, but smaller production
It only takes a glance at the latest USDA report to see that the large majority of farms in the U.S. are still family farms, said Noah Miller, a USDA ag economist during the release of new USDA data at a Dec. 6 webinar. America’s Farm and Ranchers at a...
Census of Agriculture data important for farmers to complete
WILLMAR, Minn. – State Statistician Dan Lofthus is asking farmers to please fill out their Census of Agriculture 2022 form. He attended the 2022 Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention tradeshow and shared this message. Lofthus is the only National Ag Statistics Service (NASS) employee in Minnesota of his type, so he handles community relations.
Early 2023 crop markets may require a close eye
In the first half of the year some farmers in the eastern Corn Belt may find some good deals when selling their crop, a lingering effect from the drought felt in western Iowa and Missouri. Basis bids for some crops have been high in the west, with some supply shortfall...
2022 brought high prices, high input costs and weather challenges
As the years go by, farmers collect memories of the years, thinking back to years of great crop years, flood and drought years, or years when they bought new equipment or put up new buildings. The year 2022 has been added to the album, a year of challenges and opportunities,...
Pork, beef industries will face challenges in new year
Normally after a lengthy run of higher prices, hog producers will begin thinking of expansion. But that’s not the case at the moment, and that outlook will likely continue into 2023. “Current levels of risk, uncertainty, and input costs have producers pulling back, in spite of relatively strong hog...
