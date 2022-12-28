ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

5 Men Stole 56 Catalytic Converters In 5 Months Across Westchester County: DA

By Ben Crnic
 3 days ago

Five men are charged with stealing more than $50,000 in catalytic converters from buses and vans across five months in Westchester County, officials said.

The indictments came after a year-long investigation into the thefts by 13 police departments in the county, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

This investigation identified four men who participated in stealing the catalytic converters from Ford Econoline vans, Royal Coach Lines buses, and school buses in Briarcliff, Greenburgh, Peekskill, Pelham, and Yonkers between Nov. 2021 and March 2022 on 11 different occasions:

  • Timothy Jimenez, age 24, of New Rochelle, who is charged with six counts of third-degree larceny, six counts of first-degree auto stripping, three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and three counts of third-degree auto-stripping;
  • Christian Ancrum, age 23, of New Rochelle, who is charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of first-degree auto stripping, three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, and three counts of third-degree auto stripping;
  • Jason Vargas, age 19, of New Rochelle, who is charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, three counts of first-degree auto stripping, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree auto stripping;
  • Joealen Garcia, age 31, of Orlando, Florida, who is charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, three counts of first-degree auto stripping, and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

A fifth man, Nicholas Luzardi, age 23, of New Rochelle, was also charged with possessing stolen catalytic converters in Pelham Minor on Friday, Jan. 28.

At least 42 of the catalytic converters stolen by the men were recovered in a scrapyard in the Bronx.

"This case sends a clear message that Westchester County is cracking down on catalytic converter thefts, a nationwide scourge plaguing car owners with thousands of dollars in replacement costs and damages," Rocah said.

Jimenez, Vargas, and Luzardi were arraigned in Westchester County Court on Thursday, Dec. 22, while Ancrum is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 5. Garcia will be arraigned after he is arrested, officials said.

