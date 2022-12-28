ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Ten convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz

By MEGAN JANETSKY
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAInL_0jwzesfz00

A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of former Red Sox baseball star David Ortiz, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Ortiz, a Dominican native, was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range while Ortiz was at a bar with friends in a well-off neighborhood of Santo Domingo

Two men, including the alleged shooter Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison by Santo Domingo’s First Collegiate Court.

Eight others received prison sentences of between 5 and 20 years. Three other defendants were acquitted due to insufficient evidence, including Víctor Hugo Gómez Vásquez, who was accused of planning the attack.

American private investigators hired by Ortiz said that the Hall of Fame slugger affectionately known as Big Papi was targeted by a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of him.

The findings by former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis contradicted a previous theory by law enforcement in the Dominican Republic that the hitman was actually hired to shoot Ortiz’s cousin Sixto David Fernandez, who was sitting at the same table.

Dominican authorities said the hitmen confused Fernandez with Ortiz, one of the country’s most beloved ballplayers.

A fearsome power hitter with a ready smile, Ortiz led the Red Sox to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs before retiring in 2016. When he was shot, he was living part of the year in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was seriously wounded in the June 2019 shooting. Doctors in the Dominican Republic removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine after the shooting and he underwent further surgery in the U.S.

Among the crimes for which the 10 men were sentenced were criminal organization, use of illegal firearms, attempted murder, and complicity, the court wrote in a statement.

Authorities noted that more details of the sentencing will be released on Feb. 8, 2023.

___

Janetsky reported from Havana. Associated Press writer Martín José Adames Alcántara contributed to this report from Santo Domingo.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
SABINE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Eudora extends mandatory curfew until January 3rd

EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – A mandatory curfew put in place due to an uptick in violence in Eudora, Arkansas has been extended. Mayor Tomeka Butler announced the one week extension during a town meeting held on Thursday, December 29. The curfew will remain in place until January 3rd at 6 a.m.This comes after an increase […]
EUDORA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish hit-and-run crash claims the life of Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred just after 7:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, on U.S. Highway 165, just north of U.S. Highway 165 Business. Corkey Williams, 39, was killed as a result of this crash. During the initial investigation, it was determined that […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

With new year comes new laws across Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department announces the passing of an officer

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department announces the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, his death occurred while off duty. “Corporal Stoddard’s service and dedication to the Monroe Police Department and thecitizens whom he served will never be forgotten. The Monroe Police Department would like to extend our deepest […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fire after highway crash in South Korea kills 5, injures 37

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injured 37 others, officials said. It wasn’t immediately known what caused the collision and fire, nor what cargo the truck was carrying. […]
MyArkLaMiss

Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino that lasted more than 12 hours killed at least 19 people and injured more than 60, while other victims were apparently not yet accounted for Thursday. Neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks and emergency workers to help cope with the crisis in the bustling […]
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy