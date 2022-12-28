Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breaking: Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Related
WSB-TV Atlanta
PHOTOS: Atlanta celebrates arrival of 2023 at the Battery, Alpharetta, more
New Year's Eve in Atlanta Here are some more photos from the New Year's Eve celebration at Live! at the Battery. (Nelson Hicks)
accesswdun.com
Hall County's first 2023 baby
The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
Cobb County husband creates IV in a bottle to help wife, countless others with their health
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A cancer diagnosis shook the Rollins’ family in 2006, but they had no idea their mother’s suffering would have a silver lining that would benefit so many people. Channel 2′s Wendy Corona tells us how what’s in one bottle is helping bring people...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
thechampionnewspaper.com
Dog flu spreads to LifeLine Animal Project shelters
Flu season is problematic for pets as well as people. According to WebMD, veterinarians, animal shelters and kennels across the country are reporting outbreaks of canine flu also known as dog flu. “The signs of this illness in dogs are cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and reduced appetite,”...
claytoncrescent.org
Mobile home parks update
On Thursday, The Clayton Crescent asked the owner of Forest Valley Mobile Home Park, Mario Datillo, whether he knew about the water service outage in Clayton County and its impact on residents at the property. Datillo wrote back Friday with this response:. Thanks for reaching out and for your concern....
Police surprise Cobb 6-year-old at his police-themed birthday party
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A metro Atlanta boy celebrated his 6th birthday with a police-themed party. Cobb County officers from Precinct 5 attended the party, speaking to birthday boy Isaac and his friends about working as police and answering all of their questions. The children got to press the...
Atlanta jail without water or heat, detainees' relatives say
A county jail in Atlanta has been without running water or heat for days, relatives of the people incarcerated there say, raising concerns about what the families call "inhumane" living conditions. The recent blast of cold temperatures ruptured a water line, requiring officials at the Fulton County Jail to shut...
adventuresinatlanta.com
ATLANTA OYSTER FEST 2023
Enjoy a great selection of Oysters, beer, wine, mimosas, brunch punch, seltzer, live music and DJ Qtip. Tickets include entry and entertainment, souvenir cup, and all alcohol samples. Food costs extra. Tickets are $45 Advance, $50 after Jan. 26, $60 day of event. First 500 are $35. Early Entry Tickets...
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Mother of 2 shot to death in Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve, family says
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The family of a young mother who was shot to death in a Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve is now trying to raise money for her two sons. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hazel Janine Reese was shot at a the...
fox5atlanta.com
1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
Zoo Atlanta’s Willie B. Jr. to become a father
The son of Zoo Atlanta’s famed Gorilla, Willie B., will become a father by the middle of next year. “The birth window is actually May 9th through June 13th,” said Zoo Atlanta Primate Curator Jodi Carrigan. “I think it’s an amazing time here at Zoo Atlanta.”
911 caller on deputy shooting: ‘They just rolled up on him and shot him’
More than a day after finding a Fulton County deputy fatally shot inside his wrecked personal vehicle, Atlanta police continue to work to identify a suspect and any other clues tied to the case. On Friday, detectives with a K-9 were back in an area off Bolton Road looking for...
Retired FoCo Sheriff K9 receives national recognition for service in uniform
Former Corporal Will Sessa and Retired K9 HummerPhoto by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) For seven years, Corporal Will Sessa of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) went to work each day with a partner who stood by him faithfully on four legs, Sheriff K9 Hummer, a Belgian Malinois.
LaGrange-Based Craft Beverage Company Wild Leap Opens in Centennial Yards
Wild Leap brings its beers, wine, and spirits, along with food offerings, to the multi-level, 15,340 square-foot downtown space.
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
‘It just breaks your heart:’ Witness recalls moments after teen boys fell through frozen Cobb lake
KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters are sending a warning about the dangers of ice after two teens fell through a frozen lake Wednesday night, leaving one of them dead. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake in Kennesaw on Wednesday night where officials told her two 16-year-old boys were playing on the frozen lake and fell through.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
Comments / 0