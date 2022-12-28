ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: Meldof Reveals What the Dwarves Used the Monoliths For

By Gabriela Silva
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin does not exist in the original books by Andrzej Sapkowski. Creator and showrunner Declan de Barra created a prequel series to help answer a few loose threads in The Witcher series. One of them is the monoliths seen throughout the continent in the original series. As fans learn how the monoliths were used to open gateways , Meldof also reveals in The Witcher: Blood Origin how dwarves are part of its history.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Witcher : Blood Origin ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3By0YT_0jwzeUgf00
Dwarven character Meldof in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ | via Netflix

Monoliths are never given a clear backstory in ‘The Witcher’

Before the prequel series, monoliths remained an obscure mystery in the Netflix series. They are giant black towering stones seen outside Cintra and buried throughout the continent. Fans first saw them when Ciri used her scream and broke one of the oldest monoliths they had recorded into pieces.

In The Witcher Season 2 , Geralt investigates the cracks in the earth and its connections to the hybrid monsters. He enlists the help of Istredd to learn more about the monoliths. His research has him theorizing that the monoliths are not points of impact but conduits of energy. Fans later watched in The Witcher Season 2 finale how Ciri, controlled by Voleth Meir, summoned a monolith and opened a gateway.

The prequel series takes it a step further into the monoliths before the Conjunction of the Spheres. The origins of the monoliths are still not 100% clear. But fans know Syndril plays a key role in unlocking its powers in The Witcher: Blood Origin . He was able to uncover that with certain techniques, they open gateways to new worlds. But The Witcher: Blood Origin has Meldof reveal that the monoliths are originally tied to dwarven history.

Monoliths were part of dwarven history before elven rule in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

So far, the most fans know about the monoliths is that Syndril has dedicated his life to using them to venture to new worlds. His dream was to find a world with viable resources to survive. He created the Book of Monoliths cataloging his work. But his work was taken advantage of by Chief Sage Balor and used for evil. Balor uses the monoliths to open a gateway to another world where he meets a female celestial voice .

In The Witcher: Blood Origin Episode 3, Meldof, a dwarf, reveals to Callan a specific detail about the monoliths. She recounts how dwarves have experienced immense pain at the hands of elves for centuries. Part of their history involves the monoliths. “Know why I call those monoliths c*ck towers? Because our ancients buried them to bring fertile bounty to the land,” explains Meldof. “They’re sacred. And, yet again, elves defile them. No wonder famine’s rife.”

The prequel series helps establish that dwarves were once the continent’s rulers before the arrival of Solryth. The Witcher: Blood Origin explains that Solryth was an elven warrior who arrived on the land, seized the dwarven land, and built Xin’trea on its ruins.

Declan De Barra explains creating the monoliths backstory for ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

De Barra had to explore the origins of the monoliths as they are never fully explained in The Witcher . Monoliths were initially used as sacred stones for fertility turned massive weapons of destruction. According to Collider , the showrunner also tied in an elf’s ambition to use them to find a viable world.

“I just love the idea that it became very clear that they [Monoliths] were sacred and used as fertility for the land, and they were very important to the wars, of course. Then [the orcs took over], but this one very smart, I don’t know what you’d call him, savant sage, who had these wild ideas that nobody believed in, thought he could use these and co-opt them, co-opt another culture’s technology and use it to open portals out of worlds,” explained De Barra. “The story kind of wrote itself once it sort of figured out that they were originally dwarven, and they were originally used for fertility on the land almost like on Easter Island.”

Related

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Episode 1 Gives an Idea of When Jaskier Met Seanchaí in the ‘The Witcher’ Universe

Unlike The Witcher series, the prequel emphasizes that elves are not the only minority. While elves are hunted in the original series, dwarves have gotten the bad end long before the conjunction.

“What I love about them is that they’re dwarven, who are…sort of get short shrift, these are the guys who are always the butt of the fantasy joke, but they have this wonderful system,” says De Barra. Meldof’s tragic backstory in The Witcher: Blood Origin adds to the overall sentiment.

Comments / 1

Related
Looper

Topher Grace Has A Hard Time Watching That '70s Show Reruns Because Of The Nostalgia Factor

Everyone loves reruns. It's the only thing we have to stay close to those characters, long after their storyline has ended. As anyone who's rewatched old sitcoms like "That '70s Show" should know, audiences can reflect on that period of their lives when they first started watching it; the nostalgia factor is a strong drive for why people tend to enjoy reruns. There's an element of comfort involved from that leftover nostalgia that just rescues us if we're feeling down. It's also a great way to take you back; plus, those great lines weren't meant to just be laughed at once! But what does one of the lead stars from that aforementioned series think about all that?
WISCONSIN STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
E! News

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery

Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule" Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery. The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery. "I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Gizmodo

Christian Slater's Willow Character Is From an Imaginary Sequel We Never Saw

Christian Slater being part of Disney+’s Willow is easily one of the most exciting things about the series. Slater’s career has spanned decades and includes some of our most beloved films and shows. He’s the kind of actor who, if they’re in a project, instantly makes you more excited about it. However, previous to this week—and with over half the season finished—the actor had yet to make his debut.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

252K+
Followers
124K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy