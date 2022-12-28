Former Michigan State basketball coach to call MSU, Buffalo game Friday

A familiar face is going to be back at the Breslin Center on Friday for the Spartans game against Buffalo. Former assistant coach Dane Fife will be back at the Breslin Center to be the color commentator for Michigan State’s game against the Bulls on the Big Ten Network’s broadcast.

Fife was an assistant coach on Tom Izzo’s bench for 10 seasons from 2011-2021, helping lead the Spartans to 2 final fours, 4 Big Ten regular season championships and 4 Big Ten tournament championships.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.