Buffalo, NY

Former Michigan State basketball coach to call MSU, Buffalo game Friday

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
A familiar face is going to be back at the Breslin Center on Friday for the Spartans game against Buffalo. Former assistant coach Dane Fife will be back at the Breslin Center to be the color commentator for Michigan State’s game against the Bulls on the Big Ten Network’s broadcast.

Fife was an assistant coach on Tom Izzo’s bench for 10 seasons from 2011-2021, helping lead the Spartans to 2 final fours, 4 Big Ten regular season championships and 4 Big Ten tournament championships.

Michigan State basketball: 3 takeaways from win over Buffalo

Michigan State basketball picked up a much-needed win to end the 2022 calendar year as well as non-conference play over Buffalo on Friday night, 89-68. The Spartans started the game slowly, letting Buffalo hang around, and then the game seemed to be within 10-15 points throughout until a late pull-away ensued. Michigan State went on to pull away late, winning by 21 and getting a nice, comfortable win against a solid MAC opponent heading into the month of January and Big Ten play.
EAST LANSING, MI
