Stockton, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect enters not-guilty plea

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man who allegedly broke into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and beat her 82-year-old husband in October pleaded not guilty Wednesday to six charges, including attempted murder, prosecutors said. The suspect, David DePape, had planned to kidnap the speaker — who was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

California closing out the year with series of storms

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new series of storms began bringing rain to California on Thursday, raising concerns that the already drenched northern and central parts of the state could see flooding when a “potent" atmospheric river arrives by the weekend. “While the rain will be light to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Massachusetts' anti-Trump GOP governor ends time in office

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, an anti-Trump Republican who easily won reelection four years ago, learned his earliest political lessons listening to his Democratic mother and Republican father hashing out the issues of the day. “My parents were married for 60 years before my mom died and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

