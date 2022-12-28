Read full article on original website
Related
Upstate Will Make Big New York Minimum Wage History This Saturday
As New York enters 2023, its the time for many to solidify their New Year's resolutions. But it looks like by law, employers will already have one resolution laid out again this year – to pay minimum wage employees a historic increase in 2023. For the tenth year in...
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...
Flu claims fifth child in New York as state urges vaccinations, mask use at gatherings
Another child in New York has died from the flu this season, bringing the number of child fatalities to five.
How Old Do Kids Have to Be to Stay Home Alone in New York State?
Do you remember the first time you stayed home alone as a kid?. Recently, I discussed with a group of friends the first time we stayed home alone. A handful of my friends are now parents and navigating this situation and were trying to get a feel of what the norm is nowadays in 2022.
The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies
New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment! The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
New York needs school choice, not more money for ever-worse results
New York’s leaders are stuck in an unwinnable battle, doubling down on past failures in the hope things will magically improve. Despite dwindling public-school enrollments driven by families leaving the state, the Board of Regents proposes increasing state education aid by $3.4 billion, or almost 11% percent, over this year’s already-bloated amount. The state has followed the strategy of spending more on schools — with little improvement to show for it — for more than 20 years. Total school spending more than tripled between 1995 and 2020. State education aid itself grew by $11 billion between 2013 and 2022, while enrollment...
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
Study: The most-broken house rules in New York
From "keep your room clean" to "no interrupting," many American households run smoothly by following a common set of rules. But according to a HomeAdvisor study, New Yorkers feel right at home breaking those guidelines.
mychamplainvalley.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
Gov. Hochul signs bill allowing living organ donors to be reimbursed
New York just became the first state to offer reimbursement to people who donate their liver and kidneys.
laborpress.org
Nursing Home Staffing Minimums In NY to Be Enforced
A 2021 New York State law establishing staffing minimums in nursing homes will soon begin to be enforced. Approximately 75% of the state’s 600 nursing homes have violated the standards. The homes must hire more workers, which many nursing home operators say they have been unable to do, or reduce the number of their residents. Anneda Brown, an 1199 SEIU member and certified nurse’s aide, said understaffed facilities harm residents’ care, and disputed the claim by operators that they can’t afford to hire more workers.
New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York’s aggressive plan to phase out heating systems that use natural gas or other fossil fuels has raised a lot of eyebrows since officials approved it last week. The plan depends heavily on widespread adoption of air-source heat pumps, a technology that is common...
Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law
A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
walkablewilliamsville.com
National Grid reimbursement for customers experiencing loss of power for 72 hours or more and food or medicine spoilage
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (December 28, 2022) – To access the relevant PDFs click here and here. National Grid customers in Western New York that experienced a loss of power for 72 hours or greater during the recent blizzard may be eligible to receive reimbursement for spoiled food and medicine under New York State PSL 73. It is important to note that customers have 14 days to file their claim. National Grid has proactively emailed our customers (see attached) to inform them of this program, but we are reaching out to you to make sure you have all of the information necessary to inform your constituents of this opportunity.
progressivegrocer.com
Walmart to Phase Out Single-Use Bags in New York State
As part of the company’s continuing efforts to reduce waste, Walmart stores throughout New York State will no longer provide single-use paper bags at checkout or pickup as of Sunday, Jan. 18, 2023. To smooth the transition for customers, Walmart offers various types of reusable bags and containers for...
Gov. Hochul Signs New Law Making Huge Changes To Voting In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that changes voting laws in New York State. Governor Hochul signed legislation S.2951A/A.8858A, which gives voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. Now, as long as the board of elections has received a person's registration 10 days prior to the election,...
Police Say New York State Woman Drove Nearly 3X Legal Limit, Left Kids at Home Alone
You may have watched Home Alone at some point over the holidays. This is sort of like a real-life case of that movie, though these kids weren't left unattended because of a last-minute rush to the airport. Police say a New York state woman is facing charges after leaving her...
Comments / 0