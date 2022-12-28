ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

96.1 The Breeze

PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State

The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...
New York Post

The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies

New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment!  The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
New York Post

New York needs school choice, not more money for ever-worse results

New York’s leaders are stuck in an unwinnable battle, doubling down on past failures in the hope things will magically improve. Despite dwindling public-school enrollments driven by families leaving the state, the Board of Regents proposes increasing state education aid by $3.4 billion, or almost 11% percent, over this year’s already-bloated amount. The state has followed the strategy of spending more on schools — with little improvement to show for it — for more than 20 years. Total school spending more than tripled between 1995 and 2020. State education aid itself grew by $11 billion between 2013 and 2022, while enrollment...
Hudson Valley Post

Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
mychamplainvalley.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
laborpress.org

Nursing Home Staffing Minimums In NY to Be Enforced

A 2021 New York State law establishing staffing minimums in nursing homes will soon begin to be enforced. Approximately 75% of the state’s 600 nursing homes have violated the standards. The homes must hire more workers, which many nursing home operators say they have been unable to do, or reduce the number of their residents. Anneda Brown, an 1199 SEIU member and certified nurse’s aide, said understaffed facilities harm residents’ care, and disputed the claim by operators that they can’t afford to hire more workers.
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law

A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
Syracuse.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
walkablewilliamsville.com

National Grid reimbursement for customers experiencing loss of power for 72 hours or more and food or medicine spoilage

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (December 28, 2022) – To access the relevant PDFs click here and here. National Grid customers in Western New York that experienced a loss of power for 72 hours or greater during the recent blizzard may be eligible to receive reimbursement for spoiled food and medicine under New York State PSL 73. It is important to note that customers have 14 days to file their claim. National Grid has proactively emailed our customers (see attached) to inform them of this program, but we are reaching out to you to make sure you have all of the information necessary to inform your constituents of this opportunity.
progressivegrocer.com

Walmart to Phase Out Single-Use Bags in New York State

As part of the company’s continuing efforts to reduce waste, Walmart stores throughout New York State will no longer provide single-use paper bags at checkout or pickup as of Sunday, Jan. 18, 2023. To smooth the transition for customers, Walmart offers various types of reusable bags and containers for...
