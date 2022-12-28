Read full article on original website
MBB Preview: East Carolina (Dec. 31)
EAST CAROLINA (9-5, 0-1) at WICHITA STATE (7-6, 0-1) Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 | 3:02 p.m. CT. Radio: KEYN 103.7 GM (GoShockers.com/Listen) Series: WSU leads 6-0 (3-0 in Wichita) | Last: Mar 5, 2022 in Wichita (WSU, 70-62) TICKETS:. Fans can purchase tickets online at goshockers.com/tickets, by phone at 316-978-FANS...
Wichita State Hosts Cincinnati in AAC Opener
Wichita State (10-3, 0-0) vs. Cincinnati (7-6, 0-0) Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT | Charles Koch Arena. Frontline Worker Appreciation - Celebrate our frontline workers including Fire, EMS, Police and Healthcare. ON THE AIR. Friday's game can be heard online at GoShockers.com/Listen with Steve Strain calling the...
New Gameday Elements at Koch Arena
WICHITA, Kan. – During non-conference basketball action, Wichita State Athletics has implemented numerous gameday improvements for fans in Charles Koch Arena for the 2022-23 season. The following summary represents a few of the improvements fans can expect as AAC play begins:. Concessions. As a small token of thanks and...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
State Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
Why I believe The Cheesecake Factory will come to Wichita in the near future
If you were to ask people in Wichita, which restaurant they want to see in Wichita, one of the most popular responses is The Cheesecake Factory. The American restaurant chain with over 200 locations across the country and what also feels like a 200-page menu is one of the most polarizing eateries in Wichita, even though there isn’t one here. The closest location is in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Thieves target popular burger stand in Wichita
The Wichita Thunder provided box seats and a trip to Disney World for a young fan with a rare heart condition. Newly-released video shows WPD officers rescue children from smoke-filled home. Updated: 9 hours ago. 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Taylar Mercer
A woman is worried for the safety of her granddaughter, who lives with special needs. Taylar Mercer, 23, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, near 37th and Oliver in northeast Wichita. Taylar suffered a traumatic brain injury when she was young and functions at the level of an 8-year-old child, her grandmother shares. She said Taylar walked away from a group home with another resident.
Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers
K-12 vacancies in 2022 topped 1,600 due to low wages, COVID-19 and retirements
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson
Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Arrests follow 5-day string of gun violence in Wichita that left 2 dead, 6 others hurt
As temperatures warm up across Kansas following last week’s arctic blast, the thawing of ice is starting to expose some serious problems with frozen pipes. KU loses Liberty Bowl heartbreaker in 3-OT thriller. Updated: 4 hours ago. KU falls just short against Arkansas, 55-53 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl...
Student behavior issues a top concern for Wichita schools going into next semester
Wichita school board members received 115 testimonials from district employees sharing their experiences with disruptive behavior at local schools - an issue not unique to Wichita.
Eugene 'Gene' Bugner, age 93
Eugene Herman “Gene” Bugner, 93 passed away on December 25, 2022, at Catholic Care Center in Wichita, KS. He was born on July 21, 1929 in Saint Joseph, KS to Mike and Rosa {Blasi} Bugner. On April 21, 1956 he married Darlene Davignon in Wichita, KS. A Great...
Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
What weather can Wichita expect for New Year’s Eve? Here’s what forecasters say
Here’s what to know about the local forecast for New Year’s weekend, including how likely rain is and where temperatures may hover.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Above average early Winter Temps; Some rain on Monday.
Winds have been strong farther east but have eased as a disturbance tracks away from the region. Locations to the northwest saw up to 5” of snow yesterday. There was some patchy early this Friday morning and with temps starting just below freezing, there were some isolated slick spots early in the day. A nice Friday afternoon is ahead as temps warm to the upper 40s to lower 50s, above normal for late December with a mix of clouds and sun.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Increasing wind ahead of next system, warmth continues
An area of high pressure is shifting to the southeast. Clockwise flow has allowed our winds to return from the south and have been quite gusty. This is enabling the warming trend and digging us out of the Arctic chill. Elkhart and Liberal made it into the 70s today!. With...
Best of both worlds: Defense attorney by day, rockstar by night
Multitalented. It's just one word to describe criminal defense attorney and musician Dan Monnat.
