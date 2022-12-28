Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
17-Year-Old Gillette Basketball Player Dies Unexpectedly On Monday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 17-year-old Gillette high school basketball player died unexpectedly Monday, the Campbell County Coroner has confirmed. Max Sorenson suffered a medical event at his home Monday and was pronounced deceased at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Paul Wallem, Campbell County Coroner told...
county17.com
Gillette may see some snow in New Year’s winter storm
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A New Year’s holiday weekend blast of winter weather is likely to remain south of Campbell County, but some snow is possible, the National Weather Service said. A 20% chance for snow showers begins this afternoon as the high reaches 38 degrees under a mostly...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
KELOLAND TV
I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
pureoldies1035.com
Dawn Grosz, 63, Mitchell
Dawn Grosz, 63, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell under hospice care. Visitation will be Saturday, December 31, from 10-11:30 AM at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Letcher. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
cowboystatedaily.com
Drunk Campbell County Man Threatens, Points Loaded Gun At Deputy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A drunk 65-year-old man who threatened to shoot a Campbell County deputy Thursday is lucky he wasn’t shot himself. Roger McLean was intoxicated when the deputy responded to his home about 40 minutes north of Gillette to a report he’d...
kelo.com
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for child predator
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha Country sheriff needs your help finding a child predator. Authorities are looking for Edward Meng Jr. who is wanted for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 16 years old. Meng is 41 years old, stands five foot eleven and weighs 250 pounds.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t have to face what he believes to be racial harassment and discrimination within the department of corrections. He’s filed this lawsuit with the hope of creating change.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
pureoldies1035.com
Elmer Sorensen, 97, Plankinton
Elmer Sorensen, 97, of Plankinton, SD, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Platte Health Center. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plankinton. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday, January 2, from 5-7:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plankinton. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
