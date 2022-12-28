Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Counties around West TN celebrate New Year’s Eve
—Two local counties plan New Year’s Eve celebrations. Lexington will be having a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration at the courthouse. Ice skating will be available from 11 am until 9 pm. There will be a special balloon drop with over 500 balloons at 7 pm. And there will...
WBBJ
New housing aimed at helping the elderly
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Housing Authority is setting up plans to help the elderly in Henderson County. The housing authority recently started a nonprofit organization to help make this a reality. “We have actually started a nonprofit off of our housing authority. 501(c)(3) by the name of TAG-C...
radionwtn.com
KN Root Beer In Martin To Reopen
Martin, Tenn.–Local people will soon be able to quench their KN Root Beer cravings again. Renea and Robbie White announced Thursday they are now the new owners of the KN Root Beer in Martin. The popular drive-in has been closed since 2021. In a Facebook post, the new owners...
WBBJ
New Year’s Eve events in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — People are preparing all over the Hub City to welcome in the new year. New Year’s Eve events are happening all throughout the Hub City, including at the E-Gamers Cafe. There, gamers are able to come for a discounted rate and get a day pass from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m., also with a watch party starting at 7 p.m.
WBBJ
Community pulls together for those in need amid water issues
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — One local community pulls together to help those in need. Since the holiday weekend when temperatures dropped to single digit numbers, many parts of Henderson County have been without water due to pipes bursting. One of the communities in Chester County also receives water from Lexington’s utility department, the community of Enville.
76 dogs abandoned in Tennessee home
Animal rescue crews have recovered dozens of dogs that had been abandoned in a home in Dyer, Tennessee. Officials said that 76 dogs were found in the trash-filled home, WPSD reported. Animal Rescue Corps had been alerted by the Dyer Police Department after someone told them about the living conditions...
More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Obion County latest to report water-damaged schools following winter storm
HORNBEAK, TN — Obion County is the latest district to report damage to some of their school buildings following a winter storm that brought sub-zero wind chills to the region. Obion County Board of Education Director of Schools Tim Watkins says all buildings in their district had some leaks...
radionwtn.com
City Of Paris New Year’s Closings
Paris City Hall will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd and will reopen at 7:00 am on Tuesday, January 3rd. City of Paris Public Works Department will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd. Monday Sanitation routes will be picked up on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Landfill will be CLOSED Monday,...
WBBJ
Family shaken after bullet strikes daughter’s bedroom
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — In Chester County, a family was having lunch around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they heard a loud noise. The family thought a large item had fallen in one of the rooms, but when Lauren Balius looked into her youngest daughters bedroom, she was shocked at what she discovered.
WBBJ
Multiple vehicle accidents occur on New Year’s Eve
JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple accidents occur in Jackson on NYE. Around 2:30 p.m. we received a tip of a multiple vehicle accident along North Highland Avenue in Jackson. This afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck occurred on North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were JPD and ambulances on the scene. The accident involved between five or six vehicles.
radionwtn.com
Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire
Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
WBBJ
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel
JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
Man sets home on fire with woman, three children inside days before Christmas, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Just two days before most families celebrated Christmas, a mother and her three children were in fear for their lives. Joshua Parker, 41, was arrested after setting fire to a home with the mother and her children, ages 1, 8, and 10, inside, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.
WBBJ
Large police presence reported at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
JACKSON, Tenn. — A developing story after reports of large law enforcement presence at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital late Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls after 8 p.m. from tipsters of a large presence of law enforcement personnel at the hospital following unconfirmed reports of a shooting there.
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle wreck delays traffic in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck led to traffic delays in north Jackson Wednesday. The wreck occurred during the afternoon near North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. Our crews arrived on scene around 4 p.m. where multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles were still present. According to...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Deputies For Hungry Extended
The Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program which was set to stop on Dec. 30th, 2022 is being extended. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We have currently taken in 90 deer so we still have plenty of freezer space left. The deer shed will continue to take deer until Jan. 13th, 2023. After closing on Jan 13th, 2023 we’ll wait for the CWD test results to come back on each deer then announce a date for the processed deer to be given away.”
WATE
Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect on the run
WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect …. WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown …. Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag...
