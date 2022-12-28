ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya Shared A Sweet Birthday Message For Timothee Chalamet, And Now We’re Excited For Them To Reunite In Dune Part 2

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
 3 days ago

Anyone else miss Arrakis? Well, thankfully Dune: Part 2 is among 2023’s movie releases . There’s a lot to be excited about regarding the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction stunner including the return of Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atriedes and much more screen time for Zendaya’s Chani. The co-stars are besties in real life and in honor of Chalamet’s birthday Zendaya even took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

The Euphoria actress has been rather absent on social media most of the year, except for when it comes to showing off her many incredible looks that earned her a place among the most fashionable celebrities of 2022 . But of course Zendaya had to celebrate her Dune co-star as he turned 27 this week with this post on her Instagram story:

Zendaya wrote “Happy birthday to this kid” on top of a photo of her and Timothée Chalamet behind the scenes of a cover story they did last year for Dune . As Zendaya is pictured putting on jewelry, Chalamet is making a wacky face in the background. We can’t wait to see these two back in action for Dune: Part 2 !

As for the birthday boy, the actor took to Instagram on his big day to simply post a photo of him as a kid with the proclamation he’s now 27. The actor has accomplished a lot since getting his start in Hollywood when he was 14. Notably, the actor has worked with a ton of incredible filmmakers, between an early role on Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar , Luca  Guadagnino on the Oscar-winning movie Call Me By Your Name along with Bones And All , Greta Gerwig on Lady Bird and Little Women along with Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch .

Dune: Part 2 started filming over the summer of 2022 and wrapped this month. The production took to Italy, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates. Along the way, Chalamet shared the journey, showing he was sightseeing in an iconic Indiana Jones location while Zendaya teased fans of the shoot with an Arrakis sunset last month .

The sequel will reunite Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya with a number of co-stars from the 2021 movie including Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista along with the Dune: Part 2 cast list along with an impressive new lineup of talent that includes Elvis ’ Austin Butler as the villain Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken is playing Emperor Shaddam IV and Léa Seydoux will play Margot of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood .

Dune: Part 2 will continue where the previous movie left off and continue to adapt Frank Herbert’s beloved novel with Denis Villeneuve’s visionary filmmaking. The movie is set to be released in theaters on November 3.

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

