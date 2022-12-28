Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Newcastle held to 0-0 draw by Leeds to end winning streak
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Fabian Schar wasted three good chances as Newcastle’s six-game winning streak in the Premier League was halted by a 0-0 draw against Leeds on Saturday. Schar and fellow defender Dan Burn had the best chances for Newcastle, but neither was able to break the...
Aston Villa beats toothless Spurs 2-0 in Premier League
LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa continued its resurgence under Unai Emery with a hard-fought 2-0 away victory over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Emiliano Buendia took advantage of an error by Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal to open the scoring and Douglas Luiz doubled the advantage to secure a second consecutive away league victory for Villa.
