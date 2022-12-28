Read full article on original website
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Lewes last night that involved a pedestrian. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., a 2004 red […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
townsquaredelaware.com
Two Men Arrested For Two Commercial Burglaries
The Delaware State Police have arrested two men following an investigation into two commercial burglaries that occurred recently in Bear. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 4:57 a.m., troopers responded to the Shell gas station located at 841 Pulaski Highway in Bear regarding a burglary. Troopers learned that two unknown males had driven a stolen 2010 blue Chevrolet Cobalt into the front door of the convenience store and forced their way inside. The suspects removed numerous packs of cigarettes and other items before fleeing the scene. Troopers were unable to locate the vehicle or the suspects, and the car was not recovered.
townsquaredelaware.com
Man Arrested for Murder After Stabbing Incident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday evening at a Wilmington hotel. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:03 p.m., troopers responded to the SureStay Plus Hotel, located at 1807 Concord Pike in Wilmington, regarding a subject who had been stabbed. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware had been sharing a room at the hotel with a 26-year-old woman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The two began arguing in the room, which led to Nartey becoming angry and stabbing the victim several times with a kitchen knife. Nartey then called 9-1-1 to report what had occurred.
WMDT.com
Pennsylvania man hit, killed by truck in Lewes
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Lewes on Friday night. Around 9:53 p.m., police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway near Postal Lane. At the same time, police say a male subject was was crossing the highway. The man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing, and walked into the path of the truck, say police.
WDEL 1150AM
Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop
Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Searching for Man Who Fled From Traffic Stop
The Delaware State Police are searching for 36-year-old Miekel Grant of Wilmington, Delaware after he fled from troopers during a traffic stop early this morning. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 1:21 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2015 white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge motel and McDonald’s restaurant located at 3010 New Castle Avenue in New Castle. The trooper saw the operator of the Accord speaking with a female standing at the driver’s door. The trooper followed the Accord as it left the parking lot and noticed that it failed to properly stop for the posted stop sign at West Avenue. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on Memorial Drive and contacted the driver and only occupant, identified as Miekel Grant. The trooper detected signs of impairment with Grant and attempted to begin a DUI investigation. However, Grant fled from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Troopers began pursuing the Accord for a short time, but the pursuit was discontinued due to Grant’s reckless driving.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia woman fatally stabbed in Wilmington hotel room; New Castle man charged
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 19-year-old New Castle man has been charged with murder after, police say, he stabbed a Philadelphia woman to death in a Wilmington hotel room, then called 911 to report it. Authorities say Delaware State Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the SureStay Plus...
Cape Gazette
Pennsylvania man struck and killed while crossing Route 1 near Lewes
A Pennsylvania man was struck and killed Dec. 30 while trying to cross Route 1 south of Postal Lane. The man, 62, of Glen Mills, Pa., was crossing Route 1 eastbound at 9:53 p.m. when he walked into the right lane of the roadway and into the path of a Silverado pickup truck traveling southbound on Route 1, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash
A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
WGMD Radio
Milford Police Arrest Intoxicated Man for Shooting at Cars
A 65-year-old Milford man is facing numerous felony charges following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Milford. At just after 6:30 that evening, police went over to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court. They learned that a man identified as E. Keith Hudson walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag. He then called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot someone. Two family members approached Hudson, and then he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them. According to police, Hudson then shot at three different cars driven by three women. The gunfire did not strike anyone, and no one was hurt.
Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
Driver Sought In Fatal Cape May Hit-Run, State Troopers Say
State troopers are looking for the driver who killed a pedestrian in Cape May County before leaving the scene. An unidentified adult was fatally struck by a northbound car at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhaus Lane just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, state police said. Witnesses...
Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WDEL 1150AM
Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar | Delaware State Police
Delaware State Police (DSP) are looking for some extra hands... in the sky. DSP is now trying to increase the number of female pilots in their helicopters in the coming years by holding a seven week seminar for possible future pilots. Carol Parton says that she was inspired to become...
townsquaredelaware.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapons Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested Markice Lincoln, 30, of Wilmington, DE following a traffic stop that occurred on Wednesday night. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) was on patrol in the area of the Wawa, located at 4651 Ogletown-Stanton Road. During this time, members observed a black Ford Expedition, pull into a handicapped parking space without a handicap placard displayed. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with two occupants, identified as Markice Lincoln and a 28-year-old male from Wilmington. Upon contact with the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent probable cause search led to the discovery of 6 firearms, approximately 1 gram of marijuana, and 5.5 Oxycodone pills. A computer search of the firearms revealed they were all reported stolen in a criminal investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.
fox29.com
Officials: 3 rushed to hospital, 2 homes completely collapse after apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Fire officials say they believe a gas explosion sparked what turned out to be a terrifying New Year's morning leaving 3 people in the hospital and two homes completely destroyed. About 100 firefighters, medics, chiefs and support staff responded to the 3500 block of Miller Street just before...
Person fatally struck by CSX train in Edgewood
An unidentified person was struck and killed by a CSX train in Edgewood, Harford County, this morning.
Man on motorbike struck by hit-and-run driver in Cranston Heights
Police in New Castle County, Delaware are trying to track down the driver who struck a man on a motorbike, then drove off.
Officials: 3 injured after row home explosion in Port Richmond
Three people were taken to the hospital after a row home explosion in Port Richmond.
fox29.com
Police: Woman shoots man twice in Philadelphia's first shooting of the New Year
PHILADELPHIA - The New Year began with violence in Philadelphia after the city's first shooting left one man in the hospital. Officers responded to the scene of the shooting at a home on the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street in Frankford. A 32-year-old woman shot a 27-year-old man in the...
