Hawaii State

Police search for pedestrian struck by vehicle in Puna

Big Island police need help with identifying a pedestrian who is thought to have been struck by a vehicle the evening of Dec. 30 in a Puna subdivision and they are asking the public if it has any information. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Puna Patrol officers responded to an...
Hawai‘i Police releases weekly outstanding warrants list for Dec. 30, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Dec. 30, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
3 family dogs die in blaze at ʻĀinaloa residence

Big Island firefighters and police officers responded to a structure fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday in Puna that resulted in the deaths of three pets. Upon their arrival at 6:39 p.m., first responders discovered a 30-by-40-foot single-story, single-family home at 16-2138 Hanalē Drive in ʻĀinaloa partially involved in fire. A total of 17 firefighters and 11 units from the Hawaiʻi Fire Department were dispatched to battle the blaze. Officers with the Hawaiʻi Police Department arrived first to provide a safe scene while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
Suspect in the killings of 4 Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
Ocean View man sought by police for over a year found on Christmas Day

A wanted Ocean View man sought by authorities for more than a year is out on bail after his arrest on Christmas Day. Hawaiʻi Police located 42-year-old Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo in Kailua-Kona. He’s been wanted since July 2021 on three outstanding arrest warrants, as well as for questioning in several other criminal investigations. At 12:54 p.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a residence in the 78-6800 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Kailua-Kona regarding the location of a stolen motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen motorcycle and Kahihikolo, who was then taken into custody.
Hawai‘i Police Department’s new chief comes aboard in January

During a special meeting Thursday morning in Hilo, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission appointed Assistant Chief Andrew Burian to serve as acting chief until Benjamin T. Moszkowicz takes his post as the island’s new top cop in January. Burian’s appointment comes as the current interim chief Kenneth Bugado...
Holiday travel demand hitting local taxi drivers hard

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the Islands. The impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates and onto taxi drivers. The owner of “The Cab Hawaii” told KITV4 the demand for...
Hawai‘i Police seek public help finding runaway teen

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a teen reported as a runaway. Seventeen-year-old Deandre Moore was last seen on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m., in the area of the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo. He is described as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Moore is known to frequent the Puna area.
Big Island backyard fireworks are popular, but be safe while ringing in 2023

Thousands of people have descended upon Big Island fireworks vendors this week in preparation for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Pikake Kahele, manager at J. Hara Store in Volcano, estimates more than 3,000 fireworks customers have come to the store since fireworks and fireworks permits went on sale Monday on the Big Island.
How to keep pets safe during New Year’s Eve fireworks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you have pets and live in an area where fireworks will be set off for the New Year, the Hawaiian Humane Society suggests you take steps to help keep them safe. “If your pet is super nervous around the holidays and check with your veterinarian, if...
Big Island youth in foster care revel in Teen Day activities

More than 20 Big Island teenagers in foster care ranging from 12 to 17 years old had the chance last month to rub shoulders with judges, attorneys, social workers and others while learning about their rights and the services available to them. The activities were part of Teen Day on...
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
