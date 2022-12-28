Read full article on original website
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
No. 16 LSU looks for 1st bowl win under Kelly in Citrus Bowl
Citrus Bowl: No. 16 LSU (9-4, No. 17 CFP) vs. Purdue (8-5), Jan. 2, 1 p.m. Eastern (ABC) FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: LSU by 14 1/2 Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Live updates, score, analysis in NFL Week 17
Live updates from the Week 17 NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 1, 2023. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast by Fox. Inactives. Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons odds. The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons play on...
The Bengals and Reds celebrate sports betting becoming legal in Ohio
On Jan. 1, 2023 sports betting became legal in Ohio. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds have both teamed up with different sport betting companies.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Miami Herald
With three game-winners this season, Tyler Herro becoming Heat’s go-to option in the clutch
The Miami Heat is still working through different offensive solutions after a rough start to the season on that end of the court. But it has become abundantly clear who the Heat’s go-to option is when it needs a game-winning or game-tying shot in the final seconds.
Game day preview and injury report: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Washington Wizards
The Bucks are looking to start off the new year with a win.
