Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss at Kentucky
In an 86-63 loss at No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, Louisville had a few moments that one can point at as progress but for each step forward seems to be equal step backwards. UofL drops to 2-12 on the season, while Kentucky improves to 9-4. One glance through the...
Everything John Calipari Said Following Kentucky's 86-63 Win Over Louisville
Below is everything that Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari said following the Wildcats' 86-63 win over the Louisville Cardinals: Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari JOHN CALIPARI: Just one thing, I was so happy with the response when Kenny was introduced. It just shows the kind of ...
Devin Leary: Why Kentucky football will be SEC power after transfer portal addition
The Kentucky Wildcats entered the 2022 season full of expectations. After being ranked No. 20 in the preseason and winning its first four games, the team was not able to continue as a contender and fell out of the rankings. However, for the 2023 season, the Wildcats could be competitive again with the addition of Devin Leary.
Three Takeaways from Kentucky's Music City Bowl loss
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kentucky's trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl was not pretty, as it suffered a 21-0 shutout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish the 2022 season 7-6. "Obviously very disappointed in this defeat," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Want to start by recognizing and congratulating Iowa. They played a very good game. Both of us were down some players and a bit short handed and they did what they had to do to win the football game.
Kentucky cruises past Louisville in latest matchup, 1st between Calipari and Payne as head coaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Another year is about to go into the books and with it the 55th annual edition of the Battle for the Bluegrass. The Kentucky Wildcats easily handled the visiting Louisville Cardinals at Rupp Arena winning by a score of 86-63. The battle for Bluegrass bragging rights...
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Result
Can the 2022 season go any worse for the Louisville Cardinals? On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky routed the Cards 86-63, sending them to 2-12 on the year. The college basketball world reacted to Kentucky's 23-point win over their in-state rival on the last day of the 2022 calendar. "FINAL: Kentucky...
Sports World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Matchup
This year's Louisville-Kentucky men's basketball rivalry matchup doesn't quite have the same juice as past editions. Kentucky enters the game 8-4, coming off an 89-75 loss at Missouri in the SEC opener. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-11 on the season and looks like one of the worst Power 5 teams in the country.
Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa
It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason. The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back ...
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks after blowout win over Kentucky
Missouri improved to 13-1 on Monday with a resounding 89-75 victory over Kentucky (8-5) in their SEC opener. The victory marks the Tigers' second win over the Wildcats in their last three games. Despite handing Kentucky its second-worst loss of the season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said his team played just "OK."
Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
Oscar Tshiebwe has blunt answer about team chemistry; still believes Wildcats can be special
The Kentucky Wildcats dropped their SEC opener in an embarrassing outing on Wednesday night as they trailed from start to finish against Missouri. A lot of the same problems we have seen this season continued against the Tigers. Aside from the offensive issues that continue against power 5 opponents, Wednesday night also left us with some defensive concerns.
Rain showers clearing out as fog sets in
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone and Happy New Years Eve. It has been a rainy Saturday across central and eastern, but temperatures have been in the upper 50s to low 60s so at least it hasn’t been too cold. I know a lot of you will be heading to New Years parties and festivities tonight so here is a breakdown of what to expect. Between 6pm-10pm rain showers will continue to be around across the area, but they start to diminish later on. Here is a snap shot at our future radar for 10:00pm tonight and it shows only a stray shower hanging out with temperatures into the low to mid 50s across all of central and eastern Kentucky.
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Wednesday evening everyone, temperatures have climbed to the low 50s across Kentucky today as all the snow melts away. Our Hamburg cam shows a much different picture today with more green/brown than white!. Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures hitting the mid to upper...
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
KSP: man wanted for failure to comply with registry
For 'Wanted Wednesday', the Kentucky State Police are looking for Rennie Warfield.
Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
