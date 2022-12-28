ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Three Takeaways from Kentucky's Music City Bowl loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kentucky's trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl was not pretty, as it suffered a 21-0 shutout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish the 2022 season 7-6. "Obviously very disappointed in this defeat," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Want to start by recognizing and congratulating Iowa. They played a very good game. Both of us were down some players and a bit short handed and they did what they had to do to win the football game.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Result

Can the 2022 season go any worse for the Louisville Cardinals? On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky routed the Cards 86-63, sending them to 2-12 on the year. The college basketball world reacted to Kentucky's 23-point win over their in-state rival on the last day of the 2022 calendar. "FINAL: Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Matchup

This year's Louisville-Kentucky men's basketball rivalry matchup doesn't quite have the same juice as past editions. Kentucky enters the game 8-4, coming off an 89-75 loss at Missouri in the SEC opener. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-11 on the season and looks like one of the worst Power 5 teams in the country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wildcats Today

Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa

It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason. The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back ...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks after blowout win over Kentucky

Missouri improved to 13-1 on Monday with a resounding 89-75 victory over Kentucky (8-5) in their SEC opener. The victory marks the Tigers' second win over the Wildcats in their last three games. Despite handing Kentucky its second-worst loss of the season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said his team played just "OK."
COLUMBIA, MO
aseaofblue.com

Oscar Tshiebwe has blunt answer about team chemistry; still believes Wildcats can be special

The Kentucky Wildcats dropped their SEC opener in an embarrassing outing on Wednesday night as they trailed from start to finish against Missouri. A lot of the same problems we have seen this season continued against the Tigers. Aside from the offensive issues that continue against power 5 opponents, Wednesday night also left us with some defensive concerns.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Rain showers clearing out as fog sets in

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone and Happy New Years Eve. It has been a rainy Saturday across central and eastern, but temperatures have been in the upper 50s to low 60s so at least it hasn’t been too cold. I know a lot of you will be heading to New Years parties and festivities tonight so here is a breakdown of what to expect. Between 6pm-10pm rain showers will continue to be around across the area, but they start to diminish later on. Here is a snap shot at our future radar for 10:00pm tonight and it shows only a stray shower hanging out with temperatures into the low to mid 50s across all of central and eastern Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Wednesday evening everyone, temperatures have climbed to the low 50s across Kentucky today as all the snow melts away. Our Hamburg cam shows a much different picture today with more green/brown than white!. Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures hitting the mid to upper...
LEXINGTON, KY
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy