Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone and Happy New Years Eve. It has been a rainy Saturday across central and eastern, but temperatures have been in the upper 50s to low 60s so at least it hasn’t been too cold. I know a lot of you will be heading to New Years parties and festivities tonight so here is a breakdown of what to expect. Between 6pm-10pm rain showers will continue to be around across the area, but they start to diminish later on. Here is a snap shot at our future radar for 10:00pm tonight and it shows only a stray shower hanging out with temperatures into the low to mid 50s across all of central and eastern Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO