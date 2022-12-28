ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup

By JEROME PUGMIRE
 3 days ago
PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup.

Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson in the face with his hand and then a second caution one minute later for diving.

The forward remonstrated face to face with referee Clement Turpin but to no avail.

It was Neymar’s fifth red card since joining PSG for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($236 million) in 2017, and he will be suspended for Sunday’s game at second-place Lens.

No other player has been sent off more often in the French league since the 2017-2018 season.

Neymar, who was in tears after Brazil lost to Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals, set up PSG’s opening goal at Parc des Princes for countryman Marquinhos early on in a victory sealed by Kylian Mbappé’s penalty deep into stoppage time.

It seems Neymar didn’t stick around to see it.

Match broadcaster Canal Plus said Neymar left the stadium just minutes after his sending off.

Neymar has 11 league goals and 10 assists for unbeaten league-leader PSG this season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Donald Shaffer
2d ago

Yeah if you touch him wrong you can get him to roll like 10 times in agonizing pain. Too bad! A good player shouldn’t have to revert to flopping. I’m glad they booted him.

