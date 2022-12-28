ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

whdh.com

Record State Savings Balance Creeping Closer to Legal Limit

Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal. Surging state revenues have in recent years fueled sizeable surpluses and allowed the Baker administration and Legislature to pump the state’s Stabilization Fund up to new heights. But similar to the way that fiscal year 2022 revenues were capped by Chapter 62F, leading to taxpayer rebates totaling nearly $3 billion, the Stabilization Fund’s balance is getting closer than it has in at least 20 years to a cap of its own — one that would trigger another lesser-known tax rebate mechanism in state law.
WSBS

As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise

As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
wgbh.org

In 2023, expect a renewed fight over Massachusetts’ minimum wage

Back in 2018, as supporters of a $15-an-hour state minimum wage prepared to place the measure before voters as a ballot question, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill known as the “Grand Bargain” into law. It raised the non-tipped minimum wage from $11 to $15 over five years and created a paid family and sick leave program, while also establishing a permanent sales tax holiday and phasing out so-called premium pay for Sundays and legal holidays.
WWLP

Eversource rates rising again soon

New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
NECN

Here's What Happened in the Mass. Cannabis Industry in 2022

In the third full calendar year after the state's first legal cannabis businesses opened, sales continued to grow as lawmakers and advocates sought to change some of the rules governing the industry. Here are three of the biggest cannabis industry news in Massachusetts in 2022. At the very end of...
nepm.org

Campaign encourages Massachusetts smokers to quit in 2023

With the new year approaching, the American Lung Association is encouraging the 11.1% of Massachusetts residents who smoke to resolve to quit using tobacco in 2023. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Massachusetts, the organization said, killing 9,300 people each year. Quitting smoking is routinely listed as one of the top New Year's resolutions and the American Lung Association launched a "Tobacco-Free '23" campaign to help smokers become former smokers next year.
NECN

As ‘Millionaires Tax' Is Set to Go Into Effect, Big Questions Remain

With the voter-approved surtax on Massachusetts' highest earners set to start in the new year, there are still big questions around the constitutional amendment that changes the state tax code, according to Bay State accountants. The so-called 'millionaires tax' was cleared by voters in November, amending the state constitution for...
westernmassnews.com

Medical experts: Shortage in children’s cold medications continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The shortage of children’s cold medications continues around the nation and right here in western Mass. This, alongside of an uptick in the number of respiratory viruses among both adults and children. Those empty pharmacy shelves are a dreaded sight for many parents with sick kids...

