whdh.com
Record State Savings Balance Creeping Closer to Legal Limit
Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal. Surging state revenues have in recent years fueled sizeable surpluses and allowed the Baker administration and Legislature to pump the state’s Stabilization Fund up to new heights. But similar to the way that fiscal year 2022 revenues were capped by Chapter 62F, leading to taxpayer rebates totaling nearly $3 billion, the Stabilization Fund’s balance is getting closer than it has in at least 20 years to a cap of its own — one that would trigger another lesser-known tax rebate mechanism in state law.
NECN
Everything You Need To Know About Massachusetts' Minimum Wage Increase
The minimum wage in Massachusetts is set to increase to $15 per hour beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. The minimum wage increase is part of a bill that also called for an annual August sales tax holiday and paid leave for workers. Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill into law during the summer of 2018.
WMUR.com
Advocates of marijuana legalization in New Hampshire prepare new push at State House
CONCORD, N.H. — The new year will bring new legislation, and one item New Hampshire lawmakers are again working toward is the legalization of marijuana. Advocates said there is still progress to be made, but legal marijuana is getting closer in the state. Former state Rep. Timothy Egan is...
Information on quitting smoking in the new year for Massachusetts residents
With year's end fast approaching, it's time to for many to consider their New Year's Resolutions, and a popular one every year is quitting smoking. The latest data from the American Lung Association shows that 11-percent of Massachusetts residents smoke.
Plant disease threatening Massachusetts’ huge marijuana growing industry
BOSTON — Growing marijuana in Massachusetts is big business. By one estimate, it’s now the state’s largest agricultural crop surpassing even the iconic cranberry. A plant disease once found primarily out west is now showing up in pot plants here and that’s raising concerns about how that could affect the local harvest.
WCVB
Gov.-elect Maura Healey set to receive 20% higher base salary than Gov. Baker
BOSTON — Many elected Massachusetts officials will receive substantial pay raises in the new year, including Gov.-elect Maura Healey and other newly elected constitutional officers who will be offered salaries that are approximately 20% higher than their predecessors. The higher salaries for the state's top jobs are the result...
As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise
As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
Nearly 800,000 Massachusetts Residents Still Use Tobacco
More than 770,000, or roughly 11.1 percent, of Massachusetts residents are still puffing away on tobacco products. That's an awful lot of smokers in a day and age when many people have become health conscious. New Bedford and Fall River have some of the highest smoking rates of the 351...
wgbh.org
In 2023, expect a renewed fight over Massachusetts’ minimum wage
Back in 2018, as supporters of a $15-an-hour state minimum wage prepared to place the measure before voters as a ballot question, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill known as the “Grand Bargain” into law. It raised the non-tipped minimum wage from $11 to $15 over five years and created a paid family and sick leave program, while also establishing a permanent sales tax holiday and phasing out so-called premium pay for Sundays and legal holidays.
Lawmakers send Gov. Baker bill aimed at reducing traffic deaths in Mass.
State lawmakers sent Gov. Charlie Baker a revised road safety bill this week that aims to cut down the number of traffic fatalities by imposing new measures on drivers like minimum passing distances to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and those not in a vehicle from road-related injuries or death. It is...
Eversource rates rising again soon
New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
NECN
Here's What Happened in the Mass. Cannabis Industry in 2022
In the third full calendar year after the state's first legal cannabis businesses opened, sales continued to grow as lawmakers and advocates sought to change some of the rules governing the industry. Here are three of the biggest cannabis industry news in Massachusetts in 2022. At the very end of...
Minimum wage increase in Massachusetts to take effect on Jan. 1
BOSTON — Hundreds of thousands of workers in Massachusetts will get a raise when the state’s minimum wage increases this weekend. The state’s minimum wage will rise from $14.25 to $15 an hour on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The increase will mark the last of five annual increases laid out in legislation passed in 2018.
Outgoing Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito reflects on visits to all 351 Mass. communities
One of Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito’s first relationship-building tests with the cities and towns across Massachusetts came soon after she and Gov. Charlie Baker were sworn into office in 2015, when a string of winter storms dumped several feet of snow across Massachusetts and hamstrung MBTA service. Polito, speaking...
nepm.org
Campaign encourages Massachusetts smokers to quit in 2023
With the new year approaching, the American Lung Association is encouraging the 11.1% of Massachusetts residents who smoke to resolve to quit using tobacco in 2023. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Massachusetts, the organization said, killing 9,300 people each year. Quitting smoking is routinely listed as one of the top New Year's resolutions and the American Lung Association launched a "Tobacco-Free '23" campaign to help smokers become former smokers next year.
Bill to extend release date for Massachusetts seal & motto has been made
It will likely be at least another year before changes are made to the state's seal and motto.
NECN
As ‘Millionaires Tax' Is Set to Go Into Effect, Big Questions Remain
With the voter-approved surtax on Massachusetts' highest earners set to start in the new year, there are still big questions around the constitutional amendment that changes the state tax code, according to Bay State accountants. The so-called 'millionaires tax' was cleared by voters in November, amending the state constitution for...
Maura Healey taps Rebecca Tepper for energy, environmental affairs secretary
Gov.-elect Maura Healey turned to her own staff at the attorney general’s office for the next secretary of energy and environmental affairs, announcing Wednesday that she will appoint Rebecca Tepper to the role, her top energy and environmental policy advisor. Tepper serves as the chief of the Energy and...
westernmassnews.com
Medical experts: Shortage in children’s cold medications continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The shortage of children’s cold medications continues around the nation and right here in western Mass. This, alongside of an uptick in the number of respiratory viruses among both adults and children. Those empty pharmacy shelves are a dreaded sight for many parents with sick kids...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
