This article is co-authored with George Dawson, M.D., DLFAPA, who recently retired from psychiatric clinical practice and is a freelance writer focusing on psychiatry. In 1973, psychiatrist Darold A. Treffert, M.D., published an article titled "Dying with Their Rights On" in the American Journal of Psychiatry. The piece, written in the midst of the antipsychiatry trend of the late 1960s and early 1970s, lamented increased legal restrictions on mental health professionals to hospitalize and treat sick patients. These patients, according to Treffert, were quite literally dying with their rights on in homeless shelters, jails, under overpasses, and in the basements of abandoned houses. Fast-forward 50 years and the situation for the severely mentally ill hasn't gotten any better. In fact, it's grown much worse.

2 DAYS AGO