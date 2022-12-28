Read full article on original website
Related
Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest
The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
psychologytoday.com
How to Outsmart a Narcissist
Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
psychologytoday.com
Remembering Consumer-Survivor Activists
Activists provided models of building programs from the ground up. Advocacy has built bridges to sustain change. We mourn the loss of Sherry Jenkins-Tucker, Sally Zinman, Lois Curtis, and Celia Brown. This year has been saddened by the loss of leaders whose outreach and inspiration forged a rights-based advocacy in...
psychologytoday.com
Workplace Bullying: An Ambiguous Loss
Before experiencing trauma, most people subscribe to three assumptions: The world is benevolent, the world is meaningful, and the self is worthy. Ambiguous loss is a loss that is undefined, borderless, and without resolution. Workplace bullying shatters people's assumptions, resulting in ambiguous loss. To be ambiguous is to exist outside...
psychologytoday.com
What to Do with the Entitled Narcissists in Your Life
People who seem to act like they are the "queen bee" seem to fit the definition of entitlement. New research on narcissism suggests that it is precisely this sense of entitlement that lies at the trait's core. By understanding this central core of narcissism, you may be able to turn...
psychologytoday.com
Mindfulness Vs. Self-Compassion: Which Matters More?
Three research studies indicate that self-compassion influences mental health to a greater extent than does mindfulness. Mindfulness and self-compassion are complementary capacities that interact to promote mental health. Reducing self-judgment forms a key mechanism of action through which both mindfulness and compassion-focused practices improve mental health. Mindfulness (paying attention to...
psychologytoday.com
Oppositional Defiant Disorder and School
Kids who cause trouble in school are often diagnosed with Oppositional Defiant Disorder. But their resistance to school structures and rules may be a legitimate response to an oppressive environment. When the learning environment is more in tune with natural learning processes, kids often thrive and ODD disappears. One afternoon,...
psychologytoday.com
The Doctor Learns Humility
The human mind allows us to learn through inference, but we are not always correct. Inferences and judgments of others can be misleading if not critically examined. A focus on humility allows us to make inferences and judgments while seeking further information that confirms or disconfirms our understanding. The absence...
psychologytoday.com
Still Dying With Their Rights On, 50 Years Later
This article is co-authored with George Dawson, M.D., DLFAPA, who recently retired from psychiatric clinical practice and is a freelance writer focusing on psychiatry. In 1973, psychiatrist Darold A. Treffert, M.D., published an article titled "Dying with Their Rights On" in the American Journal of Psychiatry. The piece, written in the midst of the antipsychiatry trend of the late 1960s and early 1970s, lamented increased legal restrictions on mental health professionals to hospitalize and treat sick patients. These patients, according to Treffert, were quite literally dying with their rights on in homeless shelters, jails, under overpasses, and in the basements of abandoned houses. Fast-forward 50 years and the situation for the severely mentally ill hasn't gotten any better. In fact, it's grown much worse.
Comments / 0