Men's Basketball Hosts Purdue Fort Wayne Saturday Afternoon
Date & Time Saturday, Dec. 31 | 2:45 p.m. Opponent vs. Purdue Fort Wayne | Listen | Live Stats | Watch. Youngstown State plays its final game of 2022 when it hosts defending Horizon League regular-season champion Purdue Fort Wayne, Saturday, Dec. 31. Tipoff is set for 2:45 p.m. at Beeghly Center and the game will be broadcast on 570 WKBN and ESPN+. This is the third of three basketball doubleheaders with the Youngstown State women's basketball team.
New Castle races past Farrell to remain unbeaten
For the Red Hurricanes, Isaiah Boice had a game-high 29 points with 10 rebounds while Nick Wallace added 10.
ALLIANCE OPENS UP HOLIDAY CLASSIC WITH WIN
CANFIELD OH- In the first game of the fourth annual South Range Holiday Tournament for girls basketball, a couple of non-YSN teams squared off in the opening bout. With The Eastern Buckeye Conference (EBC) representative in The Alliance Aviators matching up with The Nordonia Knights. The first half score was...
Man shot multiple times in Campbell
Campbell police say a man was shot multiple times late Thursday night.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley
AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
Creative Classroom Contest: Sharpsville teacher utilizes social-emotional learning
Our third winner is Dr. Jennifer Toney, who teaches at Sharpsville Elementary School in Mercer County.
Pole knocked down after car crashes in Youngstown
It happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of South Avenue.
New speed signs going up in Youngstown’s 7th Ward
Councilwoman Basia Adamczak says they should be up by early next week.
Years Ago | December 27th
Vindicator file photo / December 1950 | Area armed services enlistees wait to board chartered buses in downtown Youngstown 72 years ago. 1997: Youngstown's mayor-elect, George McKelvey, has planned to continue as interim treasurer of Mahoning County until his successor is named, but Youngstown's city charter won't allow him to do that.
Local elected officials sworn in to new duties
Denny Malloy becomes a Trumbull County commissioner on Jan. 1. Lauren McNally becomes Ohio's 59th District state representative on Jan. 3. Both were sworn in on Thursday, Dec. 29 at venues of their choice.
Hometown Heroes: School resource officer builds special relationships with students
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero puts himself on the front lines every day to keep his community safe. When he’s not doing that, you can find him in the classroom fostering relationships with elementary school students while also keeping them safe. Within moments of...
Just 2 months in, popularity rising for Valley’s only all-female band
What is believed to be the area's only all-female band played Tuesday night in Austintown. The band is a trio, all of whom have 15 to 20 years of musical experience. They call themselves Untamed.
Owners of new Boardman restaurant aim to please kids and adults
Garden Kettle is located on Market Street in Boardman.
UAW says Ultium negotiations to start in January
Ultium Cells LLC, the General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution battery cell joint venture, and the United Auto Workers will begin negotiating on their first contract for workers at Ultium's northeast Ohio plant in January, union spokesperson Sandra Engle said in a statement. Workers at the Warren, Ohio, battery...
Campbell man charged with murder in Youngstown shooting
Stevie Ballard, 22, is charged with aggravated murder, murder and having weapons under disability.
Family of local business owners purchases the former Carrie Cerino’s in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A family of local business owners operating convenience stores, gas stations, hotels and small restaurants has acquired the former Carrie Cerino’s Italian Restaurant on Ridge Road. The family members – who purchased the Carrie Cerino’s property Dec. 9 for $500,000 under the company name...
Canfield financial expert lends advice for the New Year
Financial advisor Chris Mediate of Mediate Financial Services in Canfield provided tips on how to financially prepare amid skyrocketing inflation rates in the new year. Mediate says budgeting using the 20-50-30 rule aims to save 20% of your income, use 50% for necessities such as housing, insurance and groceries and 30% for recreational activities. This organizational technique can help determine whether personal finances survive threats of inflation or a recession.
Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall
A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
