Daily Mail

What was Dracula like? Genetic material taken from a letter written by Vlad the Impaler will reveal 'health, lifestyle and nutrition' of historic character

Genetic material extracted from a letter written by Vlad the Impaler will reveal previously unknown details about the historic character, scientists hope. Vlad, also known as Vlad Dracula, was the three-time ruler of Wallachian (between 1448 and his death around 1477 ) and was later the inspiration for Irish author Bram Stoker's famous vampire count in his 1897 novel Dracula.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest Human Remains – an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!

Discover the Oldest Human Remains - an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!. We can learn a lot by unearthing old bones from our ancestors who roamed the earth thousands of years ago. We can begin to uncover the many mysteries surrounding our existence and help us understand the evolution of humans better.
DOPE Quick Reads

A Look Into the Discovery Of Cannibalism Among Past Humans- Study of Ancient DNA Indicates It Was A Common Practice

Recently, archaeologists discovered that many of the United Kingdom's first humans may have been cannibals. They obtained DNA from individuals who inhabited caves more than 13,000 years ago and analyzed it. This analysis led to the discovery of two distinct groups with different origins and cultures. The two groups are said to have migrated to Britain following the last Ice Age. [i]
CBS Denver

Coins found in U.S. help solve mystery of murderous 1600s pirate

One tarnished silver coin at a time, the ground is yielding new evidence that in the late 1600s, one of the world's most ruthless pirates wandered the American colonies with impunity.Newly surfaced documents also strengthen the case that English buccaneer Henry Every - the target of the first worldwide manhunt - hid out in New England before sailing for Ireland and vanishing into the wind."At this point, the amount of evidence is overwhelming and indisputable," historian and metal detectorist Jim Bailey, who's devoted years to solving the mystery, told The Associated Press. "Every was undoubtedly on the run in the...
Good News Network

Woman’s Name and Tiny Sketches Found in 1,300-Year-Old Medieval Text was Hidden for 12 Centuries

Human beings have a well-known urge to leave marks of our passing on things we interact with, and a new state-of-the-art 3D scan of a Medieval manuscript has shown just that. “Eadburg” was her name; an 8th century scribe translating the Acts of the Apostles during the Monastic period in England from Latin into Old English, who left her name and several stick-figure like drawings on the manuscript.
labroots.com

Haiku Poetry Created by Artificial Intelligence

In a recent study published in Computers in Human Behavior, a team of researchers from Japan compare human-made and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated haiku poetry in order to examine the similarities between the two styles. This study holds the potential to better understand how AI can mimic humans in a variety of ways as the technology continues to progress.
newbooksnetwork.com

Sorting out the History of the Bible We Have

Matthew Thomas, theologian and biblical scholar, explains how the Bible got to be the Bible, how confident we can be in its historicity, and on what authority we can trust such judgments. We talk about the languages of the Scripture and their transmission over time, and how we see the emergence of the documents that would later become the Bible already in first-century Christian communities.

