UPMATTERS
Raiders Likely Will Try to Trade Derek Carr After Super Bowl, per Report
Las Vegas has to make a quarterback decision quickly in the offseason. After benching Derek Carr ahead of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, the Raiders appear ready to move on from their incumbent quarterback. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Las Vegas will explore trading Carr soon after the season, and the team is almost certain to move on from him one way or another.
UPMATTERS
TCU-Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
A best bet for the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. Michigan is favored by more than a touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl. The first of two College Football Playoff (CFP) games gets underway when No. 3 TCU takes on No. 2 Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.
UPMATTERS
Jerry Jeudy Claps Back at Media Amid Russell Wilson Reports
The Denver wide receiver weighed in on the criticism surrounding his quarterback. Russell Wilson has been at the center of the Broncos struggles in the 2022 season. After Denver’s 51–14 loss to the Rams on Sunday, the Broncos sit at 4–11 and in need of a new head coach after Nathaniel Hackett was fired after the team’s defeat.
UPMATTERS
Dak Prescott’s ‘TNF’ First Half Causes Anxiety for Fantasy Managers
The Cowboys star drew the ire of fantasy football managers after an uninspiring first half. View the original article to see embedded media. With fantasy football championship season finally here, the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Titans provided some managers with an opportunity to forge a nice lead.
UPMATTERS
Five Injuries That Will Affect Fantasy Football Championships in Week 17
Fantasy managers will miss Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, but those aren’t the only notable injuries. Fantasy managers work so hard to reach fantasy championship week. All that preseason prep. Attacking the waiver wire. Monitoring injury situations up until kickoff each week before making your start/sit decisions. You get to this point and still, unforeseen injuries can be crippling.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
UPMATTERS
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB After McCoy Setback
Arizona will turn to its fourth different starting quarterback in as many games in Week 17. The Cardinals will have to look even further down the depth chart for a starting quarterback in Week 17 after Colt McCoy began experiencing more concussion symptoms, Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. As a result, fourth-year signal-caller David Blough will start Sunday against the Falcons.
UPMATTERS
Rams-Chargers Week 17 Betting Preview
The battle for Los Angeles puts the Chargers at near-touchdown total favorites against the Rams in Week 17. The Chargers clinched a playoff berth last week, giving them their first postseason appearance since 2018. Despite their success, Los Angeles has been outscored by 11 points this year. Based on the current standings in the AFC, the Chargers would face the Bengals in the first round of the playoffs.
UPMATTERS
NC State’s Bryson Speas Says He Puts Mayo on Spaghetti During Bowl
That’s not exactly everybody’s cup of tea. View the original article to see embedded media. NC State starting offensive lineman Bryson Speas recorded a hit for the ESPN telecast ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday in which he revealed a highly controversial opinion on the use of mayonnaise.
UPMATTERS
Giants Seek Long-Term Contracts With Jones, Barkley, per Report
Both players are set to become free agents in the offseason. View the original article to see embedded media. The Giants have a chance to clinch a playoff berth Sunday, but the team apparently already is thinking about what it will take to keep two key players around for the future. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports New York plans on making multiyear offers to both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.
UPMATTERS
Russell Wilson Says Broncos Coaching Job Is ‘Special’
Denver is 4–11 and contractually tied to its quarterback through 2028. The Broncos are in as desolate a situation as any NFL team in recent memory. Denver mortgaged its future to trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, only for the veteran quarterback to throw 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Now, the Broncos are 4–11 and appear destined to convey a top-five pick to the Seahawks.
UPMATTERS
ESPN, CFP Criticized As Peach Bowl Ends After Midnight
The end of the Ohio State-Georgia game coincided with the clock striking midnight. The ending of the Peach Bowl, with Ohio State missing a field goal against Georgia with a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship game on the line, coincided perfectly with the clock striking midnight on New Year’s Eve. Not surprisingly, many television viewers were watching the missed kick instead of the ball dropping in Times Square.
UPMATTERS
Report: 49ers QB Trey Lance Undergoes Second Surgery on Ankle
The third pick of the 2021 draft had been sidelined for most of the season following an ankle injury in September. Trey Lance, who began the 2022 campaign as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, underwent a second ankle surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 22-year-old’s operation was...
UPMATTERS
ESPN Made Rough Peyton Manning Error During Orange Bowl
The Tennessee legend just missed the Volunteers' most recent national title. , quarterback Peyton Manning's quest for a national championship was the stuff of legend. He never could quite lead the Volunteers to the Promised Land. In 1995, Tennessee collapsed at Florida and settled for a Citrus Bowl berth. In 1996, losses to the Gators and Memphis sent the Volunteers back to Orlando. And in 1997, Manning couldn't lead one-loss Tennessee past Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, which would have given the Volunteers a share of the crown with Michigan.
UPMATTERS
Photo of Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Watching TCU Celebrate Goes Viral
The Wolverines quarterback got a close-up view of what it would’ve looked like if he were on the winning side in the Fiesta Bowl. There’s perhaps no greater insight into an athlete’s psyche than seeing how they act following a crushing loss. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy gave fans a small glimpse into his mindset after the Wolverines’ devastating 51–45 defeat in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
UPMATTERS
Report: NFL Fines Pats’ Mac Jones for Actions in Bengals Game
For the first time in his career, the second-year quarterback was hit with a disciplinary action from the league. The NFL has fined Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a total of $23,976 for multiple unsportsmanlike actions in last week’s loss to the Bengals, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
UPMATTERS
Bryce Young’s Stunning Sugar Bowl Has NFL Fans Excited
In what’s likely to be his final game with the Crimson Tide, the Alabama star put on a show. Bryce Young took the field for what’s almost definitely his final game with Alabama in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State. Unsurprisingly, the former Heisman Trophy winner...
UPMATTERS
NFL Analysts’s Freezing Cold TCU Take Resurfaces After Fiesta Bowl Showdown
The NFL analyst had no faith in TCU’s ability to compete in this year’s College Football Playoff. Most critics and fans across the college football landscape doubted the play and strength of TCU throughout the 2022 season. With Sonny Dykes in his first year as head coach in a program that finished 5-7 in the ’21 season, the Horned Frogs had the same 200-1 odds as Arizona and Mississippi State to compete for a College Football Playoff national championship at the start of the season.
UPMATTERS
Bruce Arians on Coaching: ‘I’m Smart Enough to Know It’s Over’
The Super Bowl LV champion retired from the Buccaneers on Mar. 30. The Buccaneers retirement most football fans remember this offseason is quarterback Tom Brady's short-lived exit, undone 40 days later when he elected to return for a 23rd season. However, it wasn't the only instance of a prominent Tampa...
UPMATTERS
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The decision comes after three-straight missed games for the former MVP. The Ravens will once again be without former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when they host the Steelers on Sunday night. The starting quarterback was ruled out on Friday afternoon, the team announced, hours after coach John Harbaugh called it a “fair assumption” that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start for the team once again.
