wichitabyeb.com
35 of Wichita’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
A little over a hundred restaurants and food trucks opened in 2022. For the casual diner, that’s a lot to keep track of. Fortunately, I’m here to help guide you to the very best of what has arrived this year. I’ve visited every single opening since January (and gained quite a bit of weight). Out of the ~100 visits, I handpicked 35 (technically 36 because I forgot one post publishing) of the dining options in town that I think readers would enjoy, not necessarily just the ones I loved. I tried to cover the gamut of different genres of food spanning different parts of town.
KWCH.com
Wichita bars prepare for New Year's Eve crowds
K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. The excitement for K-State fans builds less than 24 hours out from kickoff against Alabama. Community leaders discuss changes they want to see after recent spike in gang-related violence. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST.
KWCH.com
Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve night that left two people hurt. It happened near Meridian and Keywest in Wichita. Police tell us there was a party when the two people were shot. They were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
Wichita featured in a New Year's Day flyover at KC's Arrowhead Stadium
Wichita featured in a New Year's Day flyover at KC's Arrowhead Stadium
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KWCH.com
Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke Friday night in response to a west Wichita house fire. The fire started about 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews managed to knock down the blaze within about an hour of their initial response.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Taylar Mercer
A woman is worried for the safety of her granddaughter, who lives with special needs. Taylar Mercer, 23, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, near 37th and Oliver in northeast Wichita. Taylar suffered a traumatic brain injury when she was young and functions at the level of an 8-year-old child, her grandmother shares. She said Taylar walked away from a group home with another resident.
🎥New police chief responds to violent December in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After a dramatic increase in crime in December that included six gang related shooting incidents and a double murder on Christmas Eve, new Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan held a news conference Friday morning. (Click below to watch the press conference) Chief Sullivan acknowledged the great work...
KWCH.com
Police: Wichita man reported missing found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said 20-year-old Dantevious Jones has been found and is safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 20-year-old man who has special needs from a traumatic brain injury. Police said the missing man, Dantevious Jones, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday near 13th and Lawrence, in Wichita.
Crews respond to three fires overnight in Wichita
Wichita firefighters were busy working three fire incidents Thursday night into Friday morning across Wichita.
KWCH.com
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson
Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
KWCH.com
Warm near Wichita, weather alert for snowfall in northwest Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says our weather here in south-central Kansas will be fairly calm and quiet with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and a mild afternoon with highs in the 50s, but northwestern Kansas is in a Winter Weather Alert until 1 p.m. for accumulating snowfall.
KAKE TV
KWCH.com
One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are working a traffic crash on Douglas Saturday morning after a man riding on an electric scooter was hit by a car. It happened between Grove and Hydraulic before noon. Wichita Police tell 12 News the man was sent to the hospital with non-life...
