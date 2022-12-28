Read full article on original website
LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures ease on profit-taking, feed prices
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - CME Group livestock futures eased back on Friday, as traders sought profits after cattle futures hit new contract highs in the previous session and on pressure from a run-up in grains, traders said. U.S. livestock markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year...
GRAINS-Soybeans set for 2022 rise as Argentina drought adds supply risk
* Persisting drought hampers Argentine soy planting * Market weigh demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs * Black Sea flows cap wheat, corn prices after year marked by war (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday to stay on course for a sharp yearly rise, with drought in major exporter Argentina keeping the focus on supply tensions in the oilseed market. Investors were continuing to assess demand prospects in China, the world's biggest soybean importer, as the removal of COVID-19 curbs stokes a wave of infections while raising hopes of an economic rebound next year. Wheat and corn were little changed, consolidating after multi-week highs earlier in the week fuelled by the threat of cold weather damage to U.S. wheat crops. Over the year, wheat was set to finish near flat. An upturn in Black Sea trade in recent months, helped by a shipping corridor from Ukraine and a record Russian harvest, has tempered supply fears caused by Moscow's invasion of its neighbour. Corn was poised for an annual rise, underpinned by war disruption in Ukraine and dryness in Argentina that followed drought in Europe. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.8% at $15.27-3/4 a bushel by 1047 GMT after earlier reaching a new six-month peak. For the year, soybeans are up 14%, on track for a fourth straight annual gain. In Argentina, traders are monitoring weather forecasts pointing to high temperatures and light showers in the coming days. "In Argentina, planting delays continue to be a concern for traders," consultancy Agritel said in a report. "Delays in corn planting are also noted, but the situation is more worrying for soybean where Argentina is a major player, especially in the meal industry." The Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday that 500,000 hectares of soybeans may go unplanted if further rain doesn't let field work advance. CBOT wheat inched down 0.1% to $7.73 a bushel, putting it up 0.3% over the year. Corn also ticked down 0.1%, to $6.79 a bushel, leaving it 14.5% higher over 2022. Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies. The resumption of sea exports from Ukraine since August has eased price pressures, though extreme cold weather in the United States in the past week rekindled concerns about supplies in major wheat exporting countries. Corn prices have also been capped by renewed flows from Ukraine, as well as favourable harvest prospects in Brazil and worries over an economic slowdown as policymakers battle inflation. Prices at 1047 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 773.00 -1.00 -0.13 770.75 0.29 CBOT corn 679.00 -0.50 -0.07 593.25 14.45 CBOT soy 1527.75 11.50 0.76 1339.25 14.08 Paris wheat 306.75 -1.25 -0.41 276.75 10.84 Paris maize 295.25 -0.75 -0.25 226.00 30.64 Paris rape 579.50 -2.50 -0.43 754.00 -23.14 WTI crude oil 78.35 -0.05 -0.06 75.21 4.17 Euro/dlr 1.07 0.00 0.11 1.1368 -6.11 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V, Vinay Dwivedi and David Evans)
CBOT wheat futures firm, ends year slightly higher
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures firmed on Friday, amid technical trading and continued concerns over winter storm damage to U.S. wheat crops, traders said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * Over the year, CBOT's most-active wheat contract finished up nearly 2.8% over what the contract settled at on Dec. 31, 2021. * Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies. * The resumption of sea exports from Ukraine since August has eased price pressures, though extreme cold weather in the United States in the past week rekindled concerns about supplies in major wheat exporting countries. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract rose 18 cents, settling at $7.92 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded up 20-3/4 cents at $8.87-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was up 24-3/4 cents at $9.38-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Dec. 22 at 511,100 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above a range of trade expectations for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. * Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm focused on Russia and Ukraine, has increased its 2022/23 Russian wheat export forecast by 0.2 million tonnes to 44.1 million tonnes, it said on Friday. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday estimated Argentina's 2022/23 wheat crop at 12.4 million tonnes and said its estimate could be lowered again in coming weeks as yields come in lower than expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Grant McCool)
GRAINS-Soybean futures firm as investors track Argentine weather
Investors wrestle with China's COVID-19 infection surge. (Adds new first and second graphs, new headline; updates with closing prices) Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday, after rallying earlier in the day to the highest price since June, as investors tracked forecasts for much-needed rain across Argentine crops and China's dropping of strict COVID-19 measures.
GRAINS-Soybeans post fourth straight annual gain on supply concerns
Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs. Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a boost. (New headline; updates with new first paragraph; updates with closing prices, yearly price trends) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday and posted a sharp...
USDA November soybean crush seen at 190.2 million bushels
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean crushings likely fell in November to 5.706 million short tons, or 190.2 million bushels, according to the average forecast of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The November crush would be down from the...
CBOT wheat futures slide on profit taking, waning weather rally
CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking and as the weather rally from earlier this week showed signs of fading, traders said. * Wheat eased from multi-week highs struck in the previous session, as traders awaited a clearer assessment of frost damage to U.S. wheat crops. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract fell 11-1/2 cents, settling at $7.74 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded down 14-1/2 cents at $8.67-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was down 21-1/2 cents to $9.12-1/2 a bushel. * Egypt's purchase of Russian wheat, along with continued availability of competitively priced Russian and Ukrainian supplies, was allaying concerns about war disruption to Black Sea trade, traders said. * U.S. wheat markets remained capped by Russian competition in export markets, highlighted by a purchase of 200,000 tonnes of Russian wheat by Egypt this week. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CBOT soybeans rise amid year-end trader positioning
CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday, after rallying earlier in the day to the highest level since June, as investors keep a close eye on upcoming forecasts for much-needed rain across Argentine crops and the potential impacts of China's dropping strict COVID-19 measures. * Investors also sought to capture some profits and began shifting their positions before the end of the year, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 2 cents to settle at $15.16-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal fell $2.80 to $458.50 a ton while nearby January soymeal fell $2.20 to $464.10 a ton. * January soyoil futures rose 0.6 cent to 66.4 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures rose 1.39 cents to 66.36 cents per lb. * Drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, is threatening prospects for next year's soybean harvest. After less-than-expected rainfall last weekend in the country's main growing belt, attention has turned to showers forecast in the week ahead. * Union Pacific Corp and CSX Corp have warned of some shipment delays extending into the next few days as the U.S. railroad operators looked to normalize operations buffeted by a winter storm. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)
GRAINS-Soybeans set for 4th year of gains; Argentina dryness, China demand support
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday, with the market poised for a fourth yearly gain, as a drought in key supplier Argentina and expectations of strong Chinese demand lifted the market, which had climbed to a 10-year high in June. Wheat futures edged higher, even though...
UPDATE 1-Indonesia to tighten palm oil exports from Jan. 1 to ensure supply
JAKARTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia will tighten export rules for palm oil from Jan. 1 by allowing less shipments overseas for every tonne sold domestically, in a move aimed at ensuring there was sufficient domestic supply, a government official said on Friday. Exporters will be allowed to ship six...
Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession fears greet New Year
Russia-Ukraine war propelled coal, gas prices in 2022. Further gains seen on strong energy demand, tight supplies. Markets eye China reopening, but recession could cap gains. Renewed concerns over food inflation to support grains, oilseeds. *. Interactive graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. By Naveen Thukral and Florence Tan. SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) -...
CBOT Trends-Soy up 13-16 cents, corn steady-down 1 cent, wheat down 1-2 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: CBOT grain and oilseed futures markets are scheduled to close at the normal time on...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan 11-17
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Jan 11-17 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Turkey's cereals production rises 21% in 2022
ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cereals production in Turkey increased 21.3% year-on-year in 2022 to some 38.7 million tonnes, with wheat output rising 11.9% to 19.8 million tonnes, official data showed on Friday. Barley output rose 47.8% to 8.5 million tonnes in 2022, while maize production was up 25.6% to...
Czech Republic reports bird flu at large poultry farm
PRAGUE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's State Veterinary Administration (SVS) on Friday reported bird flu of the H5N1 type at a poultry farm with around 750,000 hens in the west of the country. The detection of bird flu was reported after the farm registered an increase in deaths...
Grain prices close mostly higher | Friday, December 30, 2022
Grain prices closed mostly higher today with corn, soybeans, and wheat posting higher closes for the week. The USDA export sales report was close to trade estimates, and the USDA reported another sale of 6.6 million bushels of China this morning. Today, nearby corn fell into the close, closing 1¢...
Dry start to soybean season in southern Brazil
The weather so far this season in Brazil has been reminiscent of last year when precipitation trends also split the growing region in two. Although conditions across central Brazil, including key-producing state Mato Grosso, have trended drier than last year since October, the timely return of rains to the region is expected to be beneficial for the region’s soybean crop. While there are still expected to be pockets of dryness in areas of central Brazil, resulting in lower yields, overall, the soybean crop is projected to fare okay this season.
