ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Max’s wild ride: TCU QB Duggan goes from lost job to playoff

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLyXO_0jwzM32Z00
1 of 3

It has been a wild, four-year ride at TCU for quarterback Max Duggan.

He needed unexpected heart surgery before his sophomore year and played most of last season with a broken bone in his foot. He then went from losing his starting job going into this season with a new coaching staff to being the Heisman Trophy runner-up whose 42nd career start will come Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

“Every time something’s gone bad … I’ve never seen him panic, I’ve never seen him complain,” All-America guard Steve Avila said. “He plays so hard. I’ve never seen a quarterback take hits like him, and just get up and walk it off.”

Both on and off the field.

When new coach Sonny Dykes and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley initially chose redshirt freshman Chandler Morris as their starting quarterback, Duggan was disappointed in himself. But he said he wasn’t mad at the new coaches, and never considered leaving TCU.

“You get over it pretty quickly,” Duggan said. “Because there’s a season to be played.”

A season that could have turned out much differently for TCU (12-1) without Duggan, the fourth-year senior who has taken nearly every snap since coming on in the second half of the opener after Morris sprained his knee.

Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions, and run for 404 yards with six more scores. He led three consecutive second-half comeback wins over ranked Big 12 teams in October, and in late November avoided a playoff-busting loss at Baylor with two scoring drives at the end of the game while standout receiver Quentin Johnston and leading rusher Kendre Miller were both on the sideline hurt.

Down 11 points midway through the fourth quarter to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game, the Frogs got even with an 80-yard drive on which Duggan had 95 yards rushing. He collapsed to his knees in the end zone after his 8-yard TD with 1:51 left in regulation, then had to throw the game-tying 2-point conversion.

Duggan wept after the overtime loss to K-State, distraught that he was unable give the Horned Frogs a conference title despite his gutsy fourth-quarter comeback.

“That just kind of motivates everybody to go the extra yard, not only for our teammates, but for him,” Johnston said.

Johnston said every time the Frogs “get in sort of a dark place … he’s always the one to come, especially with the offense, kind of be that spark.”

“I think a big part of our success is ... because of that mentality that he has and everybody watching him every single day, and watching what he does and how much he cares about his teammates and how much he loves those guys, and how he would do anything in the world for them,” Dykes said.

Duggan graduated from TCU’s business school Dec. 17 and has already said he will skip his available extra college season for the NFL draft.

Even though he finished second to USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the Heisman Trophy voting, Duggan won the Davey O’Brien Award. He is the first TCU player to win the QB award named after the school’s only Heisman Trophy winner — in 1938, a national championship season.

The Iowa Gatorade player of the year and a four-star recruit, Duggan started 10 games as a true freshman for TCU in 2019. Before the start of the 2020 season, a previously unknown heart issue was discovered during enhanced preseason testing during the pandemic. Two days after a procedure to fix the heart issue, Duggan needed emergency surgery because of a blood clot.

The son of a coach didn’t miss a game.

“Everybody believes in Max,” linebacker Dee Winters said. “He’s a confident player and he has a lot of maturity to him.”

Ask any of his teammates, and any of the players who go against him, and they all would say the same.

“It means a lot. I think you need to have self-confidence. But a lot of that self-confidence comes from people around you that their opinions really matter to you,” Duggan said. “It makes you play a lot more free, a little bit more loose.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

3 biggest reasons TCU beat Michigan in CFP semifinal game

TCU was a big underdog against Michigan and viewed as a College Football Playoff outsider for most of the season. They proved on Saturday that not only do they belong in the CFP, but that they are also a better team than the Wolverines. The Horned Frogs beat the Wolverines 51-45 in the CFP semifinal... The post 3 biggest reasons TCU beat Michigan in CFP semifinal game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Reaction to TCU's Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan

DALLAS — The TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The game was filled with fireworks, fitting for New Years Eve, and celebration from fans donning Horned Frog purple everywhere. TCU's win over Michigan on Saturday night was part of the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever (96 points).
DALLAS, TX
Michigan Daily

Daily Fiesta Bowl Predictions: Michigan vs TCU in the CFP Semifinal

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Why, you ask, is the picture for this article a rhinoceros? This morning, at the Phoenix Zoo, Chutti the rhino made his prediction for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl showdown between No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 seed TCU. In an electric display of decision-making...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh takes responsibility for 1 bad call against TCU

Jim Harbaugh made a number of questionable decisions in Michigan’s 51-45 loss to TCU in the CFP semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The Wolverines head coach took responsibility for one of those calls after the game. Harbaugh told reporters that he was the one who called for the “Philly Special” on the... The post Jim Harbaugh takes responsibility for 1 bad call against TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
chatsports.com

Getting to know TCU with 247 Sports’ Dean Straka

The TCU Horned Frogs are a scrappy team that has silenced critics all season long. Their journey to the College Football Playoff has defied the odds in an improbable fashion. In this podcast, Maize n Brew catches up with Dean Straka from 247Sports to get more insight into the TCU program.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Amid cancelled Southwest flights, TCU fans figure out ways to get to the bowl game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The highly-anticipated Fiesta Bowl is on Saturday and thousands of TCU fans will don their purple shirts in the desert, but due to the Southwest flight cancellations, many of them had to call an audible and find other ways to get there. TCU Junior Sophia Wiedman didn't want to miss seeing her team in the Fiesta Bowl, but after seeing the massive Southwest flight cancellations—she found another way. "I bought the Greyhound bus ticket for like 200 dollars, one-way trip just by myself I didn't know anyone else going because everyone had flights," said Wiedman. She documented her 23-hour journey...
FORT WORTH, TX
WolverineDigest

Top TCU Defenders Talk JJ McCarthy

Whether it's a defensive lineman, a linebacker or a defensive back, the TCU defenders have been coached up when it comes to Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Each player gave a very similar answer when asked about what stands out about U-M's sophomore signal caller despite sitting across a giant ballroom from each other.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Lease

Rangers Reach Two-Year Deal with Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi

The Texas Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to their roster.Photo byDaniel Lee/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers have made another acquisition to strengthen their team, this time signing free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year deal worth $34 million. WFAA reports the contract includes a third-year vesting player option and requires the Rangers to give up a third-round draft pick. Eovaldi had a successful 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts, and has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Lockheed Martin receives contract extension

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, TX, has been awarded a $31,817,000 modification to a contract to incrementally increase the annual award of Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Rocket Center, West Virginia; Camden, Arkansas; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Grand...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy