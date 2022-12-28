Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Ohio State live updates, score, injury news for College Football Playoff game
ATLANTA — The Georgia football team will take on Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, December, 31. Below you can find information on the score, injury news and live updates on the contest. This is one of two College Football Playoff semifinals, with Michigan taking...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State icons Urban Meyer, Kirk Herbstreit predict how Buckeyes can upset Georgia in CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal
ATLANTA — Ohio State icons Urban Meyer and Kirk Herbstreit shared their opinions on what it will take for the Buckeyes to beat Georgia. Meyer, who beat Kirby Smart defenses while at Florida and coaching Ohio State, indicated it will come down to big plays by the offense. Herbstreit,...
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Georgia in the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football made it from the end of the regular season to Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia without incurring any additional significant injuries. Tight end Gee Scott Jr. is listed as a game-time decision. All players listed as unavailable, though, were already known...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State cashes in on interception and big plays, up 28-24 over Georgia at halftime
ATLANTA — Ohio State took a 28-24 lead into halftime against Georgia in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Saturday night, just the second time this season the Bulldogs were behind heading to intermission. Georgia rallied from 21-7 down in the second quarter to take its first lead of...
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
dawgnation.com
TCU shocks Michigan in CFP Fiesta Bowl, awaits Georgia-Ohio State winner in title game
ATLANTA — TCU punched its ticket to the CFP Championship Game with a 51-45 win over Michigan on Saturday night. The winner of the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal between Georgia (13-0) and Ohio State (11-1) will play the Horned Fogs at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football outside linebacker room takes another hit as Chaz Chambliss leaves with injury
Georgia’s outside linebacker room was already thin due to Nolan Smith’s season-ending injury. Then in the second quarter of the game against Ohio State, Chaz Chambliss left the game with a knee injury. Chambliss picked up the injury while playing on punt return. The sophomore from Carrolton, Ga.,...
Eleven Warriors
Jaheim Singletary, Kendall Milton and Other Georgia Players Discuss Being Recruited by Ohio State, Playing Against the Buckeyes Now
With 31 players on Georgia’s roster who received scholarship offers from Ohio State out of high school, there will be plenty of players on the opposing sideline of Saturday’s Peach Bowl that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes once envisioned playing for them. Five particular Georgia players who gave...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart ready for Georgia to hunt, attack and eat against Ohio State in CFP Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Two teams will take the field as hunters Saturday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, only one will exit still alive in the championship race. “Our kids will come out and play really hard,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on ESPN College GameDay. “We didn’t play our best...
Lee Corso Takes Ohio State Over Georgia With Headgear Pick
Coach Corso surprised with his final headgear pick of the year.
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
dawgnation.com
Georgia captain Warren McClendon starting streak snapped, Ladd McConkey playing in CFP Semifinal
ATLANTA — Georgia sophomore Amarius Mims got his first career start at right tackle, snapping what had been a 37-game starting streak for redshirt junior Warren McClendon. McClendon, a redshirt junior, suffered what Kirby Smart was a sprained knee in the Bulldogs’ 50-30 win over LSU and has been questionable to play in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal against Ohio State on Saturday.
dawgnation.com
Great expectations: True freshman Malaki Starks leads Georgia defense in snaps, sets lofty goals
ATLANTA — True freshmen typically don’t make a sudden or major impact on Kirby Smart’s Georgia defenses, but Malaki Starks is certainly not the typical freshman. Starks has not only started every game at safety alongside veteran Chris Smith, but he actually leads the Bulldogs in snaps played, per PFF metrics.
landgrantholyland.com
Bold Predictions: A close halftime margin and a New Year’s surprise
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Zwick talks important topics for Buckeye fans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Justin Zwick sat for an in-depth discussion with ABC 6 content producer Cantly Elliott to discuss some topics of importance for Buckeye fans. The pair discussed what role quarterback experience plays at the playoff level, what...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how much Kirby Smart's bonus will be if Georgia wins the Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has once again led the Bulldogs into the College Football Playoff - and, already handsomely rewarded for his success leading the Dawgs, he stands to earn a bit more cash if they beat the Buckeyes on Saturday night. If Kirby and the Dawgs...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football won’t follow ‘Blockbuster model’ as it finishes prep for Ohio State
ATLANTA — Georgia knows it is attempting to do something no team in the College Football Playoff has done in winning back-to-back national championships. But don’t make the mistake of thinking Georgia is going to repeat as the top team in the country. Kirby Smart has reiterated plenty of times this season that this team is significantly different from the team that won it all last season.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s biggest concern facing Georgia comes as no surprise
ATLANTA — Ohio State coach Ryan Day is known as an offensive whiz, able to diagnose and exploit matchups while dialing up plays for Buckeyes’ teams that never lack scoring firepower. But now Day, just like his Ohio State program, faces one of the most complete challenges it...
Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation
Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
Comments / 0