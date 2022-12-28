FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Remember the crucial targeting call on Arkansas freshman Quincey McAdoo in overtime of the Liberty Bowl? Well, that was in fact the wrong call. According to Hunter Yurachek the SEC has overturned the call. That means that McAdoo won't be suspended for the first half of next season's opening game against Western Carolina.

