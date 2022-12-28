ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thv11.com

Pair of Razorback defenders entering transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A pair of Razorback football defenders hit the transfer portal on Friday. Safety Simeon Blair and linebacker Jackson Woodard are the latest Arkansas players to enter the portal, and the first to do so since the Hogs' win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Targeting call on Quincey McAdoo overturned

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Remember the crucial targeting call on Arkansas freshman Quincey McAdoo in overtime of the Liberty Bowl? Well, that was in fact the wrong call. According to Hunter Yurachek the SEC has overturned the call. That means that McAdoo won't be suspended for the first half of next season's opening game against Western Carolina.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Fireworks banned on NYE in these Arkansas cities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy