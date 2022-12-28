Read full article on original website
Eversource rates rising again soon
New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
These were the 14 most expensive home sales in Mass. in 2022
These properties reflect a mix of oceanside respites, regal single-family homes, and luxurious city condos. The communities that gave us 2022’s tally of the most expensive home sales should come as no surprise: Boston, Cambridge, Nantucket, and the Cape led the way. The highest of the high-end sales in...
Massachusetts laws that go into effect in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the new year comes new laws. Here are just some of the new laws that will go into effect through 2023. The law will impose a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million in the state and will now be known as Article CXXI of the Articles of Amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution. Voters approved the law during the November election as Question 1. It received 52 percent of the votes.
$800K awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based employers
The Baker-Polito Administration has announced $800,000 in Workplace Safety Grants that are awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based and operating employers.
How late are Big Y, Costco, Market Basket and Aldi open on New Year’s Eve?
Many businesses in Massachusetts will have different opening hours this weekend due to New Year’s Eve. See below to find out how late you can plan to stop by the grocery store to pick up some last-minute party supplies. Big Y. All Big Y stores will be open regular...
Massachusetts woman wins $10 million off lucky gas station scratcher
A woman in Massachusetts won a $10 million lottery prize from a scratch ticket she bought at a local gas station.
Record state savings balance creeping closer to legal limit
Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal.
As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise
As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come
A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
wgbh.org
In 2023, expect a renewed fight over Massachusetts’ minimum wage
Back in 2018, as supporters of a $15-an-hour state minimum wage prepared to place the measure before voters as a ballot question, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill known as the “Grand Bargain” into law. It raised the non-tipped minimum wage from $11 to $15 over five years and created a paid family and sick leave program, while also establishing a permanent sales tax holiday and phasing out so-called premium pay for Sundays and legal holidays.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
nationalfisherman.com
Massachusetts regulators uphold offshore wind contracts
Massachusetts utility regulators on Dec. 30 approved contracts between offshore wind developers Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind Energy and power companies, saying the agreements are “in the public interest” – despite Commonwealth’s request to cancel its contracts in the face of rising costs, and a similar warning from Mayflower.
naticktownnews.com
What’s in a Waste Ban?
At the start of November last year, Massachusetts took a step to reduce waste and juice recycling. The new measures ban the tossing of mattresses and textiles in the trash, and seek to shrink the volume of food waste produced by businesses and other organizations. The strictures are a small...
Plant disease threatening Massachusetts’ huge marijuana growing industry
BOSTON — Growing marijuana in Massachusetts is big business. By one estimate, it’s now the state’s largest agricultural crop surpassing even the iconic cranberry. A plant disease once found primarily out west is now showing up in pot plants here and that’s raising concerns about how that could affect the local harvest.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
a-z-animals.com
4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today)
4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although it may be hard to imagine, Massachusetts was once the home to dinosaurs. This state was not home to as many different species of dinosaurs as Utah, Montana, or other western states. Still, paleontologists have identified enough fossils in this area to name a state dinosaur, something we’ll get to later. For now, we’re going to tell you all about the four confirmed dinosaurs that lived in Massachusetts.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Massachusetts Hot Tub Suites and Hotels With In-Room Hot Tubs
When you’re looking for a romantic place to stay in Massachusetts, there are a few things to consider. Some places to check out are the Holiday Inn Cape Cod, Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa, and the Manor on Golden Pond. Each has its own unique features, so choose one to suit your vacation needs.
hollistontownnews.com
Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups
Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
