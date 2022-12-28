ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Eversource rates rising again soon

New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Massachusetts laws that go into effect in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the new year comes new laws. Here are just some of the new laws that will go into effect through 2023. The law will impose a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million in the state and will now be known as Article CXXI of the Articles of Amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution. Voters approved the law during the November election as Question 1. It received 52 percent of the votes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise

As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come

A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

In 2023, expect a renewed fight over Massachusetts’ minimum wage

Back in 2018, as supporters of a $15-an-hour state minimum wage prepared to place the measure before voters as a ballot question, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill known as the “Grand Bargain” into law. It raised the non-tipped minimum wage from $11 to $15 over five years and created a paid family and sick leave program, while also establishing a permanent sales tax holiday and phasing out so-called premium pay for Sundays and legal holidays.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Massachusetts regulators uphold offshore wind contracts

Massachusetts utility regulators on Dec. 30 approved contracts between offshore wind developers Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind Energy and power companies, saying the agreements are “in the public interest” – despite Commonwealth’s request to cancel its contracts in the face of rising costs, and a similar warning from Mayflower.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
naticktownnews.com

What’s in a Waste Ban?

At the start of November last year, Massachusetts took a step to reduce waste and juice recycling. The new measures ban the tossing of mattresses and textiles in the trash, and seek to shrink the volume of food waste produced by businesses and other organizations. The strictures are a small...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today)

4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although it may be hard to imagine, Massachusetts was once the home to dinosaurs. This state was not home to as many different species of dinosaurs as Utah, Montana, or other western states. Still, paleontologists have identified enough fossils in this area to name a state dinosaur, something we’ll get to later. For now, we’re going to tell you all about the four confirmed dinosaurs that lived in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hollistontownnews.com

Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups

Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy