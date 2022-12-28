ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

One dead in New Year’s Day crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash on New Year’s Day that left a man dead. Police responded to the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive around 3 a.m. That’s near Vesey Park. Police were advised a car was on fire.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne mother pleads guilty in connection to baby’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne mother has pleaded guilty in connection to her baby girl’s death, according to court documents. On Friday, 38-year-old Emily Tudor pleaded guilty to four counts, including neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, and neglect where the defendant puts the dependent in a dangerous situation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wtvbam.com

Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder

STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
STURGIS, MI
wfft.com

wfft.com

Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off

(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Watch thousands of balloons fall at Science Central

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For those who won’t be staying up ’til midnight to ring in the new year, Science Central has another way to celebrate during the daytime Saturday. Thousands of balloons are falling from the heights of Science Central for “Countdown to Noon”. Families...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Person struck while pushing car on Ludwig Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police say a person pushing a car was struck by another vehicle on Ludwig Road Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. Just before 8 p.m., officers found a man lying near the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

wfft.com

Ewing Street to be closed Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Ewing Street will be closed to through traffic between Main and Superior Streets starting Tuesday. The street closure is to allow for sewer work. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done on January 24. There will be a marked detour for traffic.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson

Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA. Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday. The section affected will be at the intersection with Maplecrest Road. Crews will be repairing the pavement. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done Tuesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 500 block East CR 350N, Warsaw. Jamie L. Krygowski reported a hit-and-run vehicle accident. 8:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 3600 block North CR 175E, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of invasion of privacy.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

