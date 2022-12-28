Read full article on original website
KDRV
One dead in fatal crash in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore-- Late Friday night, Ashland Police reported that one person was killed during a fatal crash within the city limits. According to police, the crash closed Ashland Street between Tolman Creek Road and Clay Street for several hours. APD was assisted by the Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction...
Police Chase Wanted Suspect In Motorhome In Klamath Falls
December 31, 2022 at approximately 10:00AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps fled the scene in a motorhome while deputies pursued. During the pursuit Epps struck four private vehicles as well as damaged a patrol vehicle. During the pursuit Epps discharged a firearm resulting in no injuries.
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man arrested on five counts Attempted Murder in motorhome escape
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On December 31, 2022, at approximately 10:00 AM the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps...
KDRV
Klamath Falls Attempted Murder suspect taken into custody after police chase
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-- An Attempted Murder suspect is now in jail after trying to escape the Klamath County Sheriff's Office in a motorhome. Around 10 a.m, on December 31, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) attempted to serve a warrant on 39-year-old Klamath Falls resident Joshua Eli Epps.
KDRV
Ruch shooting suspect arrested, victim now in stable condition
RUCH, Ore-- A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting in the Ruch area Saturday afternoon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives are still investigating the shooting that took place in the 400 block of China Gulch Road. Right now preliminary reports from JCSO...
KTVL
One person is dead after crash in Ashland
ASHLAND — One person is dead after a traffic accident on Ashland Street between Tolman Creek Road and Clay Street Friday evening. The street was closed for more than an hour as the Ashland Police Department investigated the crash. The police department was assisted by the Jackson County Serious...
Teen Goes Missing During County Fair
Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.
KDRV
Search persists for Klamath Falls man missing two weeks
KLAMATH FALLS & BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Klamath Falls family's search persists today, two weeks since 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring's last known contact. A renewed weekend effort to find the missing Oregon National Guardsman is active this weekend with searchers looking for Mainwaring and his blue Ford Bronco. His family...
KDRV
Rockslide partially blocks state highway half mile from I-5 in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- California's transportation department District 2 for Northern California is clearing a state highway of large boulders today. Caltrans says its maintenance personnel are currently on State Route 263, just south of the junction with State Route 96. Caltrans says they are working to remove large boulders...
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office warns community of new phone scam
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) has a warning for the local community, watch out for a new phone scam. According JCSO, they've received new reports of scam calls to local residents coming from a JCSO Sergeant Pines. During the call, JCSO says the scammers are asking for...
theashlandchronicle.com
Routine Christmas Patrol Leads to White City Arrest, 93 Grams Fentanyl Seized
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Christmas evening, a routine Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) patrol in White City discovered a driver passed out behind the wheel with fentanyl on his lap. During the arrest and search warrant, JCSO seized 93 grams of multi-colored powdered fentanyl. Preliminary tests confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the powdered substances seized and samples were sent to a crime lab for further testing.
opb.org
Medford man accused of trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters
Medford police have arrested a man they say is responsible for trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters, worth about $7 million, since October 2021. Detectives last week searched three locations in Bend and Medford in connection with the trafficking ring they had been investigating. They found and seized several tons of catalytic converters, and arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King.
mybasin.com
MAN FOUND DECEASED IN BEAR CREEK
On December 22, 2022 at approximately 8:40 a.m. Medford Police Officers were dispatched to what appeared to be a deceased subject in Bear Creek, behind the parking lot of 40 N. Riverside Ave. Officers located the subject, who was confirmed to be deceased. Medford Police Detectives and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Medical Examiners were summoned to the scene. Upon initial assessment, there were no obvious signs of trauma or criminal activity.
KDRV
MPD: Bear Creek death accidental for Richard Henderson
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department is sharing the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found Thursday in Bear Creek. MPD says 63-year-old Richard Henderson's death was "accidental and caused by drowning/exposure." Medford Police say toxicology results are pending. On December 22, 2022 at approximately...
Klamath Falls News
Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
KTVL
Crews work to clear washed out area near Yreka Walker Bridge
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services says the Yreka Walker Bridge has been washed out. According to officials, Public Works and road crews are working to get the area cleared and safe. People are advised to stay away from the area until it is deemed...
KDRV
MISSING: Family and Police are looking for Steven Mainwaring from Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS & BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- An effort to find a missing Oregon man has people active in Klamath County, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office is part of the search. The search also involves a large-scale effort starting noon tomorrow. The family of 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring says he...
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son
A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
KDRV
ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
krcrtv.com
Flood Watch extended to cover entire Northstate as communities brace for series of storms
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service extended a Flood Watch to cover the entire Northstate Thursday ahead of a series of storms expected to bring heavy to moderate rainfall. The watch was issued for Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 a.m. According to the First Alert...
