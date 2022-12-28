Read full article on original website
WBKO
Fatal collision in Breckinridge County leaves one dead
WBKO
Crash in Grayson county leaves three injured
k105.com
Grayson Co. customers of Edmonson Co. Water District could possibly see restoration of services soon
The Boil Water Advisory issued by the Edmonson County Water District for customers in Grayson and Edmonson counties is still in effect. The advisory was issued Tuesday morning after the water district detected a high number of water leaks and burst pipes throughout the system. The leaks and burst pipes were brought on by sub-zero temperatures.
WBKO
Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roger Beasley, 58, of Caneyville failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck driven by Gerald Smith, 71, of Cub Run on the driver’s side.
WBKO
Barren County Police Sheriff's Office has arrested a man following a fight on Thursday
lakercountry.com
RS Fire crews work scene of car fire
The Russell Springs Fire Department responded to a car fire Wednesday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Bobby Johnson, fire crews were called out Tuesday afternoon just after 2 p.m. to a car fire on Coon Club Road off Highway 619. Eleven firefighters were on scene for about 45 minutes and...
WBKO
Glasgow police prepare for New Years' Eve weekend
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky man was killed in a late-night house fire on Thursday. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty in Casey County. “We got called out around 11 o’clock to a structure...
WBKO
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
k105.com
High-impact collision in Wax sends truck into utility pole. 3 people injured, 1 seriously hurt.
A t-bone collision at an intersection in Wax sent three people to the hospital and knocked out power to over 400 residents on Wednesday. Wednesday morning at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sonny Poteet and Sgt. Clay Boone, EMS, and the Wax and Clarkson Fire Departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Wax Road (Hwy 479) and Grayson Springs Road (Hwy 1214).
Community comes out for Daviess Co. animal shelter after pipes burst
The Daviess County Animal Care and Control was in a tight spot when it found the shelter had sprung a leak.
WBKO
Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County. Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said. KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.
Ohio Co. Sheriff warns public of Mega Millions phone scam
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it has been made aware of a new phone scam going around.
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
wvih.com
Crash Injuries Three And Interrupts Power
Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, December 28, in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 58 year-old Roger Beasley of Caneyville, failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck, driven by 71 year-old Gerald Smith of Cub Run, on the driver’s side.
hancockclarion.com
House fire at the home of Terry and Melissa Roberts
Article provided by Hawesville Assistant Fire Chief, Jason Bevill. Hawesville and Lewisport Fire Departments were paged to a structure fire at 265 Harrison Street at 11:10 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022. The occupants, Terry and Melissa Roberts, were out of the house, but it’s believed there was a dog or two inside. I passed by the house on the way to the fire house to get the truck and other responders. I chose to come in the bottom side of town to see how bad it was and also avoid the slick conditions on town hill. After I saw the amount of smoke that was coming out and knew it was a working fire, I also requested Dispatch to page Dukes Fire Department to help.
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
wnky.com
Christmas miracle! Lost dog returned to owner with cancer after 10 days
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Christmas miracle a family had started to lose hope for. “She said,” Do you believe in miracles?” I was like you gotta be kidding. She said ‘they found him’,” said Mark Steinhorst. The Steinhorst family’s 3-year-old Australian Shepherd named Tuffy went missing...
