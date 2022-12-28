Read full article on original website
Above-normal temperatures in North Central West Virginia to continue into start of 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Temperatures forecast for the beginning of 2023 are not only a drastic change from the frigid air felt during Christmas weekend, but also could be record-setting. "It is well-above normal," Simone Lewis, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Charleston, said. "The normal high temperature...
WVNews
Flu and COVID-19 rates continue to climb in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Respiratory viruses continued to plague the Mountain State as 2022 came to a close, with both COVID-19 and influenza cases still on the rise, and RSV infections, while on the decline, still impacting residents. COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise both nationally and in...
WVNews
Business outlook positive for West Virginia in 2023; national economy questionable
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Heading into 2023, the outlook is promising for West Virginia’s economy thanks to signs of positive momentum from sales, energy prices and upcoming developments. “I’m feeling more and more positive for the economic outlook for West Virginia going into 2023. Retail sales through...
WVNews
EXPLAINER: What's ahead for Ohio's unsettled political maps?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The election contests of 2022 may have been held and decided, but Ohio’s political maps remain far from settled. It was supposed to be a once-per-decade process for redrawing the state's U.S. House and Statehouse districts, in order to reflect updated population figures from the 2020 Census. Now it promises to extend into 2023, and probably longer.
WVNews
Bodies recovered after police confrontation led to drowning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The bodies of two men from Duck, West Virginia, who jumped into the Elk River after a confrontation with an officer were recovered on Saturday, according to West Virginia State Police. The confrontation took place around 4 p.m. on Friday when Police Cpl. F.L....
WVNews
South Dakota St. top St. Thomas behind Dentlinger
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger scored 22 points as South Dakota State beat St. Thomas 71-64 on Saturday. Dentlinger was 9 of 10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Jackrabbits (7-8). Zeke Mayo added 12 points while going 4 of 15 (2 for 7 from distance), and they also had 11 rebounds and five assists. Alex Arians was 4 of 12 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.
WVNews
Enaruna's 18 help Cleveland State down Robert Morris 63-54
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 18 points as Cleveland State beat Robert Morris 63-54 on Saturday. Enaruna added five rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League). Deshon Parker scored 14 points, going 6 of 10 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Drew Lowder recorded 11 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance).
