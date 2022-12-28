BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger scored 22 points as South Dakota State beat St. Thomas 71-64 on Saturday. Dentlinger was 9 of 10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Jackrabbits (7-8). Zeke Mayo added 12 points while going 4 of 15 (2 for 7 from distance), and they also had 11 rebounds and five assists. Alex Arians was 4 of 12 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.

