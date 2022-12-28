Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Jan. 1 Kentucky income tax slashed .5%
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Effective immediately this new year, your state income taxes will start slowly lowering, but at a cost. The GOP-backed law will drop your state income tax by 0.5 percent starting January first. Republican lawmakers hope to completely eliminate Kentucky’s current 5 percent state income tax by 2032.
spectrumnews1.com
6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
WKYT 27
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
wvih.com
Medical Marijuana In Kentucky With Restrictions
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana took effect as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders in November and said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people, like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentuckians may face challenges purchasing medical cannabis
Taylor described how her husband made the change. “So he actually went out to Oregon and learned how to make it himself and for a long time we were making it in our basement. I was a little worried about that in the beginning, but he started using it and went 5 years seizure free,” she said.
Kentucky landed $10.5 billion in economic development projects in 2022
(The Center Square) – Kentucky celebrated another banner year for economic development in 2022, as nearly 250 businesses chose to invest upwards of $10.5 billion in new projects or expansions. According to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, that news comes one year after the Bluegrass State posted its strongest year for business growth. In 2021, the state reported more than $11 billion in investments for expansion or attraction projects slated to create more than 18,000 jobs. ...
wdrb.com
Kentucky reaches multimillion-dollar settlements with CVS, Walgreens over opioid epidemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has reached multimillion-dollar settlements with two major pharmacy chains. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the settlements with CVS and Walgreens on Friday. The companies will pay Kentucky for their roles in the state's opioid epidemic. The commonwealth will receive more than $94 million from CVS...
wdrb.com
Information for the local farmer
Well, this is it, the last article for 2022. 2023 is knocking on the door and old man winter decided to give much of the country a nice Christ
Kentucky attorney general announces 3rd opioid settlement
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced settlements with CVS Pharmacy, Inc. and Walgreens, with Kentucky set to receive nearly $200 million in settlements.
wdrb.com
Gov. Beshear pledges no tolls for new Brent Spence Bridge project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A landmark project received the green light. A massive overhaul of the bridge connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky and construction of a companion bridge will be paid for with state and federal funding. "One of the largest infrastructure grants in US history," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
wdrb.com
Kentucky, Ohio secure $1.6 billion in federal funding for massive Brent Spence Bridge project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal funding has been secured to help build a new bridge between Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Thursday that $1.6 billion in federal grants will have pay for the project, meant to provide some relief for the aging Brent Spence Bridge carrying northbound and southbound traffic of Interstate 75 across the Ohio River.
spectrumnews1.com
Medical marijuana will soon be legal for some Kentuckians. Here's how it works
KENTUCKY — Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats. It comes after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order taking action on medical marijuana after legislation on the matter stalled several times in Frankfort. What You Need To Know.
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
WLWT 5
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov. Andy Beshear introduced an...
Study: Kentucky has the 5th shortest life expectancy in the US
A study conducted by NiceRx showed healthcare expenditures and life expectancy by state across the U.S.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Awarded Nearly $36 Million to Get More Children Kindergarten Ready
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. “My administration will always put education first, and that...
These Services Will Be Taxed in Kentucky Starting in January.
Now that we are all speeding toward Christmas and the end of the year, what can we look forward to here in Kentucky as far as prices and income taxes in 2023? Well, it's a bit of a double-edged sword. LOWER INCOME TAXES, BUT NEW TAXES FOR SERVICES. So while...
