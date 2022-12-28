ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wnky.com

Jan. 1 Kentucky income tax slashed .5%

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Effective immediately this new year, your state income taxes will start slowly lowering, but at a cost. The GOP-backed law will drop your state income tax by 0.5 percent starting January first. Republican lawmakers hope to completely eliminate Kentucky’s current 5 percent state income tax by 2032.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Medical Marijuana In Kentucky With Restrictions

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana took effect as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders in November and said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people, like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentuckians may face challenges purchasing medical cannabis

Taylor described how her husband made the change. “So he actually went out to Oregon and learned how to make it himself and for a long time we were making it in our basement. I was a little worried about that in the beginning, but he started using it and went 5 years seizure free,” she said.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky landed $10.5 billion in economic development projects in 2022

(The Center Square) – Kentucky celebrated another banner year for economic development in 2022, as nearly 250 businesses chose to invest upwards of $10.5 billion in new projects or expansions. According to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, that news comes one year after the Bluegrass State posted its strongest year for business growth. In 2021, the state reported more than $11 billion in investments for expansion or attraction projects slated to create more than 18,000 jobs. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

New year brings new bargains at 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Year is bringing in new bargains at the 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market this weekend. The event is set up in the West Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. It features 800 booths with 200 dedicated to antiques and collectibles, including everything from hookahs, to toys to carvings.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Gov. Beshear pledges no tolls for new Brent Spence Bridge project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A landmark project received the green light. A massive overhaul of the bridge connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky and construction of a companion bridge will be paid for with state and federal funding. "One of the largest infrastructure grants in US history," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky, Ohio secure $1.6 billion in federal funding for massive Brent Spence Bridge project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal funding has been secured to help build a new bridge between Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Thursday that $1.6 billion in federal grants will have pay for the project, meant to provide some relief for the aging Brent Spence Bridge carrying northbound and southbound traffic of Interstate 75 across the Ohio River.
CINCINNATI, OH
wevv.com

Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WBKR

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE

