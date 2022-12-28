Read full article on original website
Spencer Rattler Took Control of His Narrative
Quarterback Spencer Rattler changed the thoughts around his play during his first season with South Carolina, a rarity in today's college football world.
Top247 OL Markee Anderson's goal is to play as true freshman at South Carolina
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Top247 offensive lineman Markee Anderson will play in the Under Armour All-Star Game on Tuesday (ESPN, 5 p.m.), and then set his sites on South Carolina and getting on the field as a freshman. The Gamecocks signee knows it is a huge challenge, but he...
WLTX.com
Todd Ellis returns to the Gator Bowl, this time with the best view in the building
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last time South Carolina played in the Gator Bowl was 1987 and Todd Ellis was in the middle of the action. Ellis was the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks who were ranked ninth in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25. LSU came in ranked seventh.
Edge defender is leaving South Carolina
The South Carolina football program had a second player hit the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday, the day after a loss in the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame. Reserve edge defender Rodricus Fitten posted to his social media accounts that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Fitten played in...
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Notre Dame
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina took to TIAA Bank Field looking to end a strong 2022 season on a high note as it took on Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. However, the Gamecocks would fall to the Irish 45-38 on Friday. The Gamecocks (8-5) got off to a...
Veteran specialist hits the NCAA Transfer Portal
Matthew Bailey, who appeared in 26 games for the South Carolina Gamecocks, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday. A long snapper out of Deland (Fla.) High School, Bailey finished his career as the backup for punts and field goals. He was put on scholarship for the 2021 season after appearing in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2020.
South Carolina Fan Massively Trolls Tennessee, Clemson by Flying Banner Over Orange Bowl: PHOTO
South Carolina fans are still relishing in the Gamecocks’ incredible close to the 2022 college football season. One in particular had a hilarious message for Tennessee and Clemson outside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Orange Bowl. The Gamecocks closed the year in style, defeating both...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hot Rod Fitten, South Carolina edge, announces plans for 2023 season
Hot Rod Fitten, a veteran pass rusher at South Carolina, has reportedly made plans for the 2023 season. Fitten, listed as an edge player, announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Fitten followed long snapper Matthew Bailey, who said earlier in the day he will transfer. Fitten wrote that he’s a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks start off new year against Georgia, first road matchup against SEC competitor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team kicks off their new year with a game against the University of Georgia women’s basketball team. The Monday, January 2, contest against the lady bulldogs is the Gamecocks’ first game against an SEC team on the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
blufftontoday.com
Shane Beamer crying after Gator Bowl loss shows how far South Carolina football has come
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer had tears in his eyes as he spoke about the heartbreak in the Gamecocks' locker room after a 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl on Friday. "I'm really, really proud to be their coach," Beamer said. "We've...
Spencer Rattler: "We Can't Hang Our Heads After This Loss"
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler offered his thoughts on the season, his impending decision, and the journey to South Carolina after the loss to Notre Dame.
South Carolina handles Eastern Michigan despite Emoni Bates’ 36
Gregory “GG” Jackson II had 24 points and Chico Carter Jr. added 15 to lead South Carolina to a 74-64
WATCH: Vicari Swain Talks South Carolina Football
South Carolina signee Vicari Swain spoke with Gamecocks Digest during his time at the Georgia Elite Classic.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media abuzz after wild ending to Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina
The last few minutes of the Gator Bowl was wild, to say the least. Notre Dame led, 38-31, with 7 minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter and the ball at the South Carolina 7. But Tyler Eichner’s pass to the end zone was intercepted and taken back 100 yards by O’Donnell Fortune as the Gamecocks knotted things up at 38.
Notre Dame QB Tweets Viral Clip After Irish Beat South Carolina
Tyler Buchner knew just the right video to encapsulate the Fighting Irish’s roller coaster performance vs. the Gamecocks.
Yardbarker
Up-and-down South Carolina takes on Eastern Michigan
South Carolina will look for consecutive victories to close its nonconference schedule during a meeting with visiting Eastern Michigan on Friday at Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks (6-6) haven't played since Dec. 22, when they ended a two-game slide with a 65-58 win against visiting Western Kentucky. Eastern Michigan (3-9) has had an even longer layoff, with a 79-77 win over visiting Detroit Mercy on Dec. 18.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
hailstate.com
Women’s Basketball Game vs No. 1 South Carolina Moved To ESPN2
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball's home game on Jan. 8 vs No. 1 South Carolina has been moved to ESPN2 and will tip-off at 12 p.m. CT. Mississippi State (12-2, 1-0 SEC) will welcome South Carolina (13-0, 1-0 SEC) to Starkville for the first time since 2021. The Bulldogs, who have been one of the best teams in the country this season, have gotten it done on both ends of the court with an elite defense and a high-powered offense.
Watch: Marcus Freeman’s Full Gator Bowl Post-Game Press Conference
Marcus Freeman met with the media after Notre Dame’s exciting 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Irish Illustrated team features a staff of 6 sports media professionals, including 4 Notre Dame graduates – the most of any organization that is comprehensively covering Notre Dame football, basketball, and recruiting.
247Sports
