ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Edge defender is leaving South Carolina

The South Carolina football program had a second player hit the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday, the day after a loss in the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame. Reserve edge defender Rodricus Fitten posted to his social media accounts that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Fitten played in...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Veteran specialist hits the NCAA Transfer Portal

Matthew Bailey, who appeared in 26 games for the South Carolina Gamecocks, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday. A long snapper out of Deland (Fla.) High School, Bailey finished his career as the backup for punts and field goals. He was put on scholarship for the 2021 season after appearing in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2020.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hot Rod Fitten, South Carolina edge, announces plans for 2023 season

Hot Rod Fitten, a veteran pass rusher at South Carolina, has reportedly made plans for the 2023 season. Fitten, listed as an edge player, announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Fitten followed long snapper Matthew Bailey, who said earlier in the day he will transfer. Fitten wrote that he’s a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl

South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
COLUMBIA, SC
Yardbarker

Up-and-down South Carolina takes on Eastern Michigan

South Carolina will look for consecutive victories to close its nonconference schedule during a meeting with visiting Eastern Michigan on Friday at Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks (6-6) haven't played since Dec. 22, when they ended a two-game slide with a 65-58 win against visiting Western Kentucky. Eastern Michigan (3-9) has had an even longer layoff, with a 79-77 win over visiting Detroit Mercy on Dec. 18.
YPSILANTI, MI
hailstate.com

Women’s Basketball Game vs No. 1 South Carolina Moved To ESPN2

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball's home game on Jan. 8 vs No. 1 South Carolina has been moved to ESPN2 and will tip-off at 12 p.m. CT. Mississippi State (12-2, 1-0 SEC) will welcome South Carolina (13-0, 1-0 SEC) to Starkville for the first time since 2021. The Bulldogs, who have been one of the best teams in the country this season, have gotten it done on both ends of the court with an elite defense and a high-powered offense.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman’s Full Gator Bowl Post-Game Press Conference

Marcus Freeman met with the media after Notre Dame’s exciting 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Irish Illustrated team features a staff of 6 sports media professionals, including 4 Notre Dame graduates – the most of any organization that is comprehensively covering Notre Dame football, basketball, and recruiting.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy