Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Debate clip resurfaces of Trump saying he paid ‘millions’ in federal income taxes in years he only paid $750
While Donald Trump’s tax returns have been an issue since he put himself forward as a potential Republican candidate in 2015, the issue was still front and centre when he stood for re-election in 2020.The release of his tax returns for the years 2015 to 2020 by the House Ways & Means Committee has shed new light on claims he made during that campaign, as a resurfaced video clip highlights.On 29 September of 2020, he faced off against Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.Moderator Chris Wallace, then of Fox News,...
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did CNN State Joe Biden Pledged $350 Billion Toward Computer Education For Women In Africa?
A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows a CNN article stating President Joe Biden pledged $350 billion toward computer education courses for women in Africa. This photo is digitally fabricated. A CNN spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that the news outlet did not publish such an article.
OOPS! CNN Misses Midnight In Botched New Year's Eve Broadcast
The network played “Back That Azz Up” as midnight arrived without a countdown.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Jeff Zients Die While In Custody At Guantanamo Bay?
A post shared on Facebook purports President Joe Biden’s former COVID-19 Response Coordinator, Jeff Zients, allegedly died while in custody at Guantanamo Bay. The claim stems from a satirical website. A Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. Zients served as Biden’s COVID-19...
Comments / 0