Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
Here are some of the largest 2023 state roadway projects planned in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Even with streets expected to stay frozen for much of the winter, Michigan Department of Transportation leaders are planning some of the reconstruction work on state roadways for 2023. The Saginaw News/MLive asked the agency’s spokesperson for the region, Jocelyn Garza, to discuss some of the...
See what state roadwork projects are planned for Bay, Arenac counties in 2023
BAY CITY, MI - The new year will bring new changes, opportunities and challenges in 2023 - as well as new construction projects. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to work on multiple different projects around the Bay and Arenac county areas. MDOT will be working on different main...
WNEM
Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
WNEM
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
Getting full? Bay City to start collecting recycling from new carts
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City gave its eco-conscious residents a Christmas gift this month. Residents should have received new recycling carts with bright green lids in December. The new 96-gallon carts are meant to replace the small 18-gallon bins that residents currently use. But the city is reminding residents...
WNEM
Saginaw Co. Sheriff's office urges residents to stay safe on ice
Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Local anglers discuss the importance of safety while ice fishing on the Saginaw River. Heart Healthy Holidays. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dr. Peter Fattal joins us today to talk to us about how to...
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues
FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
Take a look at 100 images taken in Saginaw and Bay City areas in 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, there is a lot to look back on in the Saginaw and Bay City areas. Through the tough news, happy features and uplifting stories, thousands of photographs were taken over the year. MLive photojournalists Kaytie Boomer, Jake May, Jenifer Veloso and Zachary Clingenpeel were...
wbkb11.com
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties
Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
WNEM
Bay City recycling program starting, collection weeks changing
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s new, fully-automated recycling collection service is scheduled to launch on Jan. 2 and residents’ collection weeks will be changing. Recycling collection weeks are designated as Red Week or Yellow Week. Residents can find information about their collection week color and recycling day schedule on their website.
WNEM
Shopping mall partially reopened after water main break
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - After being closed since the start of the week, the Genesee Valley Center mall is partially back open for business. The mall initially closed on Monday, Dec. 26, due to a water main break. Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, the mall reopened but eventually closed until...
WNEM
Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. B and C Pizza in Bay City is just one hot spot bustling with business on New Year’s Eve, especially with the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on the same day.
wsgw.com
New Recycling Schedule Goes Into Effect Next Week in Bay City
Bay City residents will have their new recycling schedules begin next Monday. The city sent out new bins to residents in December as it prepared to shift to a fully automated system. Collections weeks are designated as red or yellow weeks and will only take place every other week, collected on the same days as trash collection. Residents are reminded that only recyclable materials like glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, paper or cardboard products, and empty plastic containers are to be placed in the containers.
Sparrow: 3 people died after being found in the snow
The frigid cold weather and high winds proved to be deadly over the holiday weekend.
Gleason’s departure, Nolden’s death dominated 2022 Genesee County government news
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Two criminal investigations of top officials in the county Clerk’s Office and the death of Commissioner Bryant Nolden dominated county government news in 2022. Here’s a rundown of some of the biggest out-county stories during the last year. January. The Health Department announced on...
WNEM
Redevelopment plan in the works for Flint neighborhood
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Change could be coming to a North Flint neighborhood as the Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint partner to make redevelopment plans. The Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint are partnering to develop a compressive redevelopment plan for River View Apartments and the surrounding area where the controversial Ajax asphalt plant will soon go.
Comments / 0