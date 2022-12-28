Read full article on original website
West Virginia man charged with kidnapping, assault in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man is facing charges in Kanawha County for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman. According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, authorities responded to a home in Dunbar around 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Deputies say the call claimed the suspect had broken into […]
Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
West Virginia deputy pulls over fake police cruiser in Putnam County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A car was towed in Putnam County because Kanawha County deputies say the vehicle was equipped with unauthorized emergency lights. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a transport to Putnam County and was returning back to Kanawha County on I-64 when a dark-colored sedan flashed emergency blue and […]
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Former Piketon Officer Indicted for Theft in Office and Impersonation of a Officer
PIKE – Assistant Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Michael A. Davis reports that during the November 18 Grand Jury, a seven-count indictment was returned by a Pike County Grand Jury involving:. Cassandra Meinert Waverly, Ohio Indictments for:. Theft in Office: R.C. 2921.41(A)(1) – Felony 5. Theft: R.C. 2913.02(A)(3) Misd...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer indicted on multiple charges
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, a seven-count indictment was returned by a Pike County Grand Jury against Cassandra Meinert, of Waverly. Meinert, who was formerly employed as a Piketon police officer, has been charged with theft in office, theft, and personated an officer. According to court records, the...
18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
Minor killed in West Virginia crash involving Cabell County sheriff’s deputy
UPDATE (Dec. 31, 2:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police are investigating after a minor was hit and killed by a car in Huntington on Friday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the accident involved a sheriff’s deputy. That deputy was put on administrative leave pending the investigation, Zerkle says. There is no other information […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect arrested and charged with felonious assault in Gallia Co. stabbing
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022, authorities received a call about a stabbing at a residence on Bear Run Road in Gallia County, Ohio. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a severe laceration. The victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment.
YAHOO!
Two arrested on drug charges
Dec. 29—Through a joint release between Portsmouth Police Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the agencies announced the arrests of two individuals on drug charges after an investigation was conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. The arrests were for Portsmouth's Hope Bentley and a Dayton,...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Young girl dies after being struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:15 p.m. 12/31/22. West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a young girl who was struck Friday evening by a cruiser operated by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in Huntington, the county's sheriff said. The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. near the...
Authorities seize $70K in illegal drugs in Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 arrested
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man and woman are facing drug charges in Scioto County after authorities confiscated $70,000 in illegal narcotics. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Reginald Langford, 29, of Dayton and Hope Bentley, 25, of Portsmouth were arrested on the evening of Tuesday, […]
WTAP
Man charged with felonious assault in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 12/292022 9:29 P.M. The sheriff says Justin Miller has been charged with felonious assault. The sheriff says the stabbing victim has been released from the hospital. ORIGINAL STORY:. A stabbing happened in Gallia County on Wednesday night according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
YAHOO!
Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County
LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
1 charged in Gallia County, Ohio, stabbing, victim out of hospital
UPDATE: (9:15 P.M. Dec. 29, 2022) – The Gallia County sheriff’s Office says one person has been charged in connection to an alleged stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Clay Township. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the suspect, identified as Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio has been charged with felonious assault […]
$70,000 worth of drugs found in Portsmouth search, leading to two arrests
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a woman have been arrested and charged after a drug search at a Portsmouth, Ohio apartment Tuesday afternoon. According to the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, SWAT officers from the Portsmouth Police Department went to an apartment just before 6 p.m. on a narcotics search at the 1300 […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
Ironton Tribune
Body found on riverbank in Ironton
The Ironton Police Department has confirmed that a body was found on the riverbank on Friday afternoon. No further details are being released until the identity of the person is confirmed. The body has been sent for autopsy. If anyone has information regarding this case, they can contact the IPD...
WSAZ
Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
WSAZ
Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
West Virginia man arrested for child neglect after passing out and leaving children outside
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested on Tuesday after deputies say that he passed out and left his children outside. According to a criminal complaint, deputies responded to a residence on the 100 block of Camelot Dr. in Red House and found 20-year-old Dakota Gaylor passed out inside. Two small children were left outside […]
