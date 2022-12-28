ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup County, KY

WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Piketon police officer indicted on multiple charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, a seven-count indictment was returned by a Pike County Grand Jury against Cassandra Meinert, of Waverly. Meinert, who was formerly employed as a Piketon police officer, has been charged with theft in office, theft, and personated an officer. According to court records, the...
PIKETON, OH
WOWK 13 News

18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspect arrested and charged with felonious assault in Gallia Co. stabbing

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022, authorities received a call about a stabbing at a residence on Bear Run Road in Gallia County, Ohio. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a severe laceration. The victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Two arrested on drug charges

WOWK 13 News

Authorities seize $70K in illegal drugs in Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 arrested

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man and woman are facing drug charges in Scioto County after authorities confiscated $70,000 in illegal narcotics. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Reginald Langford, 29, of Dayton and Hope Bentley, 25, of Portsmouth were arrested on the evening of Tuesday, […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTAP

Man charged with felonious assault in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 12/292022 9:29 P.M. The sheriff says Justin Miller has been charged with felonious assault. The sheriff says the stabbing victim has been released from the hospital. ORIGINAL STORY:. A stabbing happened in Gallia County on Wednesday night according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County

LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 charged in Gallia County, Ohio, stabbing, victim out of hospital

UPDATE: (9:15 P.M. Dec. 29, 2022) – The Gallia County sheriff’s Office says one person has been charged in connection to an alleged stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Clay Township. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the suspect, identified as Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio has been charged with felonious assault […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Body found on riverbank in Ironton

The Ironton Police Department has confirmed that a body was found on the riverbank on Friday afternoon. No further details are being released until the identity of the person is confirmed. The body has been sent for autopsy. If anyone has information regarding this case, they can contact the IPD...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
COAL GROVE, OH
WSAZ

Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

