Residents of Perry County are facing intermittent water outages, and bottled water is being handed out in Macon County for homeowners with no water service. The City of Selma is still assessing leaking and burst water pipes—all of this following the worst arctic cold snap to hit Alabama since the late 1980’s. The frigid weather blanketed the Deep South, upending water systems as local officials struggle to repair widespread leaks and broken pipes. Breakdowns in infrastructure arose in rapid succession after days of freezing temperatures in areas where extended periods of frigid weather is abnormal. Localities across the region have issued boil water advisories and are distributing bottled water for basic needs. The water woes are acute in places with already troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where some people have been without running water for days. The water system in that state’s capitol city partially collapsed in late August and has had repeated weather-related breakdowns. Crews have spent days working to identify leaks, but city officials said pressure remains low or nonexistent. The Mayor of Jackson says the Environmental Protection Agency is assisting with the effort to repair broken water lines. Throughout the Deep South, hundreds of leaks from broken pipes were draining water towers faster than treatment plants could replenish them.

PERRY COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO