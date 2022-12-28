ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KGO

Las Vegas Raiders 'rallying around' new starter Jarrett Stidham

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Newly installed Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Jarrett Stidhamwill be making his first career NFL start Sunday but said he has been preparing for this moment since entering the league in 2019. Stidham, a fourth-round pick of theNew England Patriots,has backed up Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Mac...
KGO

Niners' Trey Lance has second surgery due to irritation in ankle

LAS VEGAS -- For the second time in about three months, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance had surgery on his right ankle. The Niners announced Saturday that Lance had the surgery Friday to remove hardware that was causing irritation in the ankle. Lance was injured in a Sept. 18...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Millions in NFL bonuses on the line in last two weeks

Seattle Seahawks quarterbackGeno Smith's resurgence should set him up for a nice payday when his contract expires after this season, but in the meantime, the veteran has a chance to add millions to his current deal. It's a long shot, but achieving the unexpected has defined this season for Smith,...
SEATTLE, WA
KGO

NFL Week 17 arrivals: The best player fits and fashions

The regular season is nearly over, but NFL players are still strutting their stuff in the pregame tunnel. On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans showed out, with Ezekiel Elliott looking particularly spicy in a zebra-striped ensemble. Here are the best fits from the start of NFL Week...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH

