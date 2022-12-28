ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police Release Videos from Fatal Sunday Night Street Takeover

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVxNl_0jwzAi5p00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Police released cell phone and surveillance images today showing possible additional victims of a South Los Angeles street takeover that killed a 24-year-old woman, touting a $50,000 reward for information leading to the driver who struck her, while also asking anyone else who may have been injured to come forward.

Elyzza Guajaca, a nursing student, was fatally struck by a driver involved in the street takeover, which occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue. Police said Guajaca was standing with a group of people on the northeast corner of the intersection when she was struck by a black Chevrolet Camaro that was doing ``doughnuts'' during the street takeover.

She died at a hospital. The driver of the Camaro abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Los Angeles police on Tuesday said detectives have identified at least six or seven additional victims who appeared to have been injured by the vehicle, thanks to videos from the scene. Some of them appeared to have been critically injured, police said.

Detectives released some of those videos Wednesday, showing some people being assisted into vehicles and driven away from the scene. They asked anyone who was injured to come forward, and reminded residents of a standing $50,000 reward on offer for information that leads to the perpetrator of a fatal hit-and-run.

LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno told reporters the department is doing what it can to crack down on street takeovers, and would like to see people face harsher penalties.

``I know one thing we're trying to do is trying to mirror some other cities where they take cars and they crush the cars, the cars are gone,'' Moreno said. ``Right now our thing is we do the 30-day thing, take them for 30 days. And it is affecting it somewhat, but there's a lot, a lot going on, it's a lot. You guys see it's pretty widespread, a lot of people involved. On this night, there was probably I would say close to 200 folks, if not more, in the intersection.''

Guajaca's brother, Louie, set up a GoFundMe page online to help raise money for her funeral expenses.

``My sister was an aunty to my beautiful girls who loved her so much,''  Louie Guajaca said in the appeal. ``She was a beautiful sister who loved big. She was a daughter who always wanted to be with (family) around and have family time. She was the rock to our family. She was just a good, goofy, funny, outgoing person. She loved all her close friends and family.''

The page had raised more than $23,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson said he witnessed part of the deadly street takeover Sunday night and called on Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council to declare a state of emergency on such takeovers, similar to the declaration recently issued by the mayor on homelessness.

"Street takeovers present -- as witnessed by the death at Florence and Crenshaw and numerous injuries to life and damage to property at other takeover sites in the city -- a grave problem for city officials,'' Hutchinson said in a statement.

``It has sparked community outrage and demand for stepped up action. A state of emergency will further empower law enforcement and citizens to concentrate time, energy and resources on this deadly problem.'' Anyone with any information on Sunday night's crash was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on ``Anonymous Web Tips'' under the ``Get Involved-Crime Stoppers'' menu to submit an online tip.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in South Los Angeles

A man who allegedly shot and killed another man during an argument in South Los Angeles was behind bars on Saturday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred late Thursday evening at around 11:45 p.m. on Denker Avenue, just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers dispatched to the scene found a man, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Lowe, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.Multiple witnessed detailed the incident to investigators, claiming that the suspect, only identified thus far as a 57-year-old man, pulled the handgun during the argument and shot Lowe multiple times before running from the area. He was located at a later time near the scene and taken into police custody. There was no further information available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting

A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument is in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Felon charged with murder in shooting death of USC security guard

LOS ANGELES - A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a USC security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near the university. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a...
CBS LA

Two men charged for October murder of aspiring rapper Half Ounce

Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown.Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff's inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.The defendants were arrested Tuesday by the FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force at separate locations in Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.It was not immediately clear what led police to the suspects.The case was presented to the District Attorney's Office Thursday and each was charged with murder, police said.The 32-year-old rapper Half Ounce, whose real name was Latauriisha O'Brien, was reported to have been on the phone with his wife when he was shot to death at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in front of an apartment building in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Half Ounce graduated from Inglewood High School in 2007, according to his Facebook page. He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include "Roll Call" from 2015, "Throw It Up" in 2017, and this year's "Gangbangin."
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 charged with murder of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce

LOS ANGELES – Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station

Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot

A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
COMPTON, CA
Key News Network

DUI Driver Passes Out in Vehicle on 57 Freeway Exit

Glendora, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was found passed out in a vehicle on the northbound 57 Freeway at the Auto Center Drive exit Saturday morning in the city of Glendora. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers received a 911 call around 5:03 a.m., Dec. 31, regarding a driver...
GLENDORA, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County

It started with reports of someone calling for help. But, police arriving in an Oxnard neighborhood found a critically injured man who would later die at a hospital. Officers were called to the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street just after 1:30 Friday morning. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Saul Guillen later died at a hospital.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and Friday homicide investigators are continuing their investigation of his death. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of North Long Beach Boulevard regarding a shots fired call where they found the victim, a 25- to 30-year-old Black man, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena

SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
SAN MARINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Amber Alert issued for child abducted from Long Beach home

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother, and took the boy.
LONG BEACH, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy