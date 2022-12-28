ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAX Breaks 60 Million Passenger Mark in 2022 Through November

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles International Airport surpassed 60 million passengers during the first 11 months of the year, airport officials announced today.

More than 5.5 million passengers passed through the airport in November alone, a 13% increase compared to the same month last year, according to the airport. The increase was mostly attributed to a rise in international passengers. The airport saw more than 1.4 million international travelers in November, a 66% increase from last November.

``These are the best numbers we have seen since the pandemic began in early 2020,'' said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, the city agency that runs the facility. ``While our overall recovery will take additional time to reach the record-setting numbers of 2019, we are optimistic that travel will continue to strengthen in 2023.''  Overall, LAX is seeing a 40% increase in passenger traffic this year compared to last year through November, according to the airport.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

