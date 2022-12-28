Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New California law means employers have to tell you what they pay. Here are the details
With the new year comes updated California laws, including the anticipated change to how state employers disclose pay scales. Starting Jan. 1, certain employers must disclose company job salaries. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Assembly Bill 1162, the golden state’s updated salary and wage law, in September. Here’s what the...
Bakersfield Californian
New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers
California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week. Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
More California inflation relief payments are going out. Here’s when the last checks will arrive
Wondering where your California Middle Class Tax Refund is? For many Californians, it’ll be in the mail soon. The final inflation relief refund debit cards will be mailed by no later than Jan. 14, according to the California Franchise Tax Board. Thus far, the state has issued more than...
kalkinemedia.com
Molina Healthcare's California Unit Gets Medi-Cal Contracts From DHCS
* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ON DEC 30, 2022, CALIFORNIA DHCS ANNOUNCED AWARD OF MEDI-CAL CONTRACTS TO CO'S UNIT MOLINA HEALTHCARE OF CALIFORNIA. * MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - CONTRACTS TO COMMENCE ON JANUARY 1, 2024. * MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ANNOUNCEMENT REPLACES AWARDS ORIGINALLY MADE UNDER RECENT MEDI-CAL PROCUREMENT PROCESS...
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025
California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."
southarkansassun.com
CalWORKs: The California program providing a boost for struggling families
The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
It’s the Law: California Enters 2023 With A Long List of New Rules and Regulations
While America already leads the world in laws and incarcerations, states never miss an opportunity each year to add a new set of “do’s and don’ts” to the ever-growing list of enforceable regulations. Once again, California is doing its part to keep America in first place with a list of new laws effective January 1, 2023 to regulate citizen behavior and provide an enhanced sense of safety in local communities.
SDG&E customers already seeing their bills climb ahead of 2023 rate hikes
SAN DIEGO — “If it keeps going up, I don't know what I am going to do,” said Clairemont homeowner Tammy Smith. Smith shares her three-bedroom, 1,100-square-foot home with two roommates to help her save on the bills. When Smith looked at her December SDG&E bill, she was stunned and posted about the year-over-year increase on the NextDoor app.
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
Lassen County News
Three reasons why this is the year for California residents to quit tobacco for good
While tobacco use has been declining for decades, 8.9 percent of California residents still smoke and tobacco is the leading cause of death and disease in the state. Through the new “Tobacco-Free ‘23” campaign, the American Lung Association is sharing key reasons why 2023 is the year to quit tobacco, as well as sharing tips and resources.
newsmirror.net
New state law regarding opioids designed to save lives
A new state law goes into effect Jan. 1 to help save lives from opioid and fentanyl overdoses on college campuses. The CDPH (California Department of Public Health) is raising efforts for awareness and helping prevent opioid use, addiction and potential overdose. The state of California is working to provide students with greater access to the life-saving drug Naloxone at colleges and universities. Colleges and universities can order Naloxone at no cost through the Naloxone Distribution Project (https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/individuals/Pages/Naloxone_Distribution_Project.aspx).
KCRA.com
Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
kalkinemedia.com
California Plastic Bags
This undated photo shows a plastic bag, in Los Angeles. California in 2014 enacted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But state Attorney General Rob Bonta says the thicker, reusable plastic bags that many retailers now use may not be recyclable as required by law. (AP Photo/John Antczak)
San Francisco Examiner
New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
Calls to and from California prisons to be free starting in 2023
(KTXL) — People serving time in California prisons will be able to make phone calls for free in 2023 thanks to the Keep Families Connected Act, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. The free calls, beginning Jan. 1, include those made from tablets. Families and friends will also not be charged for making […]
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E 'sticker shock' explained
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. As of New Year's Day, the state Public Utilities Commission has granted PG&E increased gas and electricity prices. In round numbers, the average monthly PG&E residential bill...
californiaglobe.com
The Year of Diversions: Gov. Newsom Clings to Covid Powers, Climate Lies, and More
Instead of an overview of the year that was 2022, I thought I’d re-post important California Globe headlines and the links to the articles. These story headlines tell us all what really happened in 2022 in California – politics, spending, the mandates and regulations, and constitutional abuses. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom even vetoed a bill to limit his Covid emergency powers which he first declared in March 2020; Newsom maintains emergency powers more than 1,000 days, and nearly 3 years later.
Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since California adopted the nation’s first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags in 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable. But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable...
