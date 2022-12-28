ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers

California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week. Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Molina Healthcare's California Unit Gets Medi-Cal Contracts From DHCS

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ON DEC 30, 2022, CALIFORNIA DHCS ANNOUNCED AWARD OF MEDI-CAL CONTRACTS TO CO'S UNIT MOLINA HEALTHCARE OF CALIFORNIA. * MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - CONTRACTS TO COMMENCE ON JANUARY 1, 2024. * MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ANNOUNCEMENT REPLACES AWARDS ORIGINALLY MADE UNDER RECENT MEDI-CAL PROCUREMENT PROCESS...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

CalWORKs: The California program providing a boost for struggling families

The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IE Voice

It’s the Law: California Enters 2023 With A Long List of New Rules and Regulations

While America already leads the world in laws and incarcerations, states never miss an opportunity each year to add a new set of “do’s and don’ts” to the ever-growing list of enforceable regulations. Once again, California is doing its part to keep America in first place with a list of new laws effective January 1, 2023 to regulate citizen behavior and provide an enhanced sense of safety in local communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

SDG&E customers already seeing their bills climb ahead of 2023 rate hikes

SAN DIEGO — “If it keeps going up, I don't know what I am going to do,” said Clairemont homeowner Tammy Smith. Smith shares her three-bedroom, 1,100-square-foot home with two roommates to help her save on the bills. When Smith looked at her December SDG&E bill, she was stunned and posted about the year-over-year increase on the NextDoor app.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsmirror.net

New state law regarding opioids designed to save lives

A new state law goes into effect Jan. 1 to help save lives from opioid and fentanyl overdoses on college campuses. The CDPH (California Department of Public Health) is raising efforts for awareness and helping prevent opioid use, addiction and potential overdose. The state of California is working to provide students with greater access to the life-saving drug Naloxone at colleges and universities. Colleges and universities can order Naloxone at no cost through the Naloxone Distribution Project (https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/individuals/Pages/Naloxone_Distribution_Project.aspx).
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

California Plastic Bags

This undated photo shows a plastic bag, in Los Angeles. California in 2014 enacted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But state Attorney General Rob Bonta says the thicker, reusable plastic bags that many retailers now use may not be recyclable as required by law. (AP Photo/John Antczak)
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Calls to and from California prisons to be free starting in 2023

(KTXL) — People serving time in California prisons will be able to make phone calls for free in 2023 thanks to the Keep Families Connected Act, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. The free calls, beginning Jan. 1, include those made from tablets. Families and friends will also not be charged for making […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E 'sticker shock' explained

OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. As of New Year's Day, the state Public Utilities Commission has granted PG&E increased gas and electricity prices. In round numbers, the average monthly PG&E residential bill...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

The Year of Diversions: Gov. Newsom Clings to Covid Powers, Climate Lies, and More

Instead of an overview of the year that was 2022, I thought I’d re-post important California Globe headlines and the links to the articles. These story headlines tell us all what really happened in 2022 in California – politics, spending, the mandates and regulations, and constitutional abuses. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom even vetoed a bill to limit his Covid emergency powers which he first declared in March 2020; Newsom maintains emergency powers more than 1,000 days, and nearly 3 years later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy