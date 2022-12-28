Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
After a stressful travel week, some good news
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Travelers are also looking to the future with the new year just around the corner.CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from Midway International with some encouraging stories to wrap up 2022 and normalcy is back for travelers just in time for the New Year. After hearing so many awful travel stories this week, CBS 2 decided to look for a good one. "Yeah, we've heard some horror stories listening to the radio, watching the news," said one passenger.After a week full of canceled flights, good news can still travel through Midway. A Southwest passenger with positivity has been hard to...
Women, dog kicked off Amtrak train in viral video
It happened after officials say their small dog — a Pomeranian — was disturbing other riders
Chicago Skyway toll prices to increase in 2023
Starting Sunday, it will now cost $6.60 each way, for vehicles with two axles.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
Local limo service says Southwest families paying up to $6,000 to get home
Kalo Pechevski, owner of Chief Chicago Limo, said one of his drivers took people nearly 800 miles from Midway Airport to Weekhawken, N.J., which is across the Hudson River from New York City for $4,300.
kmyu.tv
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CDOT Strategic Plan update touts new infra. We still have far to go to achieve safe streets.
In July of 2021, the Chicago Department of Transportation released an extensive three-year Strategic Plan for Transportation. Created with input from the Transportation Equity Network, a coalition of 30 community and advocacy organizations, the document is a roadmap (as it were) for how the agency can improve transportation equity, setting dozens of benchmarks for the first and final years of implementation. I wrote up highlights of the plan for Streetsblog last year, promising to check back in on CDOTs progress.
2,300 more Southwest flights cancelled, travelers at Midway try to stay positive
One month after five family members died in a Buffalo Grove home, the village has released documents detailing a string of domestic-related calls to police leading up to that murder-suicide.
Three rescued from Hancock Center elevator stuck near 44th floor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elevator got stuck Saturday in the Hancock Center in Chicago, forcing firefighters to rescue three people, including one man in a wheelchair. It happened around 3 p.m. near the 44th floor. The elevator wound up stuck between floors, making it a tricky rescue operation. Those three people wound up being stuck in the elevator for three hours before firefighters could complete the rescue. No one was hurt.
wgnradio.com
Perma-Seal can check your sewer lines to prevent a backup
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to tell us about the $300 service Perma-Seal offers to check and inspect sewer lines because a sewage back up can lead to extra problems for homeowners. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
Evacuated residents of The Algonquin in Hyde Park say they're being allowed to break leases
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents who have been evacuated from two towers with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently. A resident of one of the buildings told CBS 2 that management said the landlord is allowing residents to break their leases and will be covering costs and moving fees. The resident has been staying in a hotel and is looking for a new home with their partner. The city said power went out at the complex on Friday of last week and again on Saturday. ComEd tried to fix the...
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Hopes to Open in Schaumburg
The 8-acre entertainment district is expected to open sometime in 2024
More Units Flood as Chicago Apartment Manager Struggles to Control Cold-Driven Problems
Two additional units inside an apartment building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood flooded early Wednesday morning, as property managers try to contain ongoing water damage from thawing pipes. The recent floods continue a string of problems that tenants have reported since last week, which also includes periods of no heat and...
whatnowchicago.com
Farmhouse Evanston Rebranding to Thomas and Dutch
Farmhouse Evanston, the farm-themed American restaurant at 703 Church Street, is rebranding to Thomas & Dutch. This new restaurant is expected to open sometime in early 2023 under the same ownership, according to Evanston Now. It will be joined by Fonda, a new authentic Mexican restaurant from chef Michael Lachowicz, replacing The Stained Glass. Thomas & Dutch will serve craveable and elevated comfort food alongside local spirits, innovative cocktails, and an extensive wine program. Upstairs, The North Shore Room will be ideal for hosting memorable gatherings such as wedding functions, showers, and corporate events.
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?
Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
More than one dozen paychecks stolen from workers at Rivers Casino
More than a dozen checks were stolen between December 12 and the 23 after being mailed to employees. They were worth between $300 and $1600 each. The names and amounts on the checks were changed and then the checks were cashed at currency exchanges.
fox32chicago.com
City of Chicago to sell off 2,000 vacant lots on South and West sides for fraction of value
CHICAGO - Six years ago, Mekazin Alexander bought a 6,000-square-foot lot several houses down from where she owns a home in Englewood. She bought the lot as part of Large Lots, a program initially spearheaded by Englewood residents and adapted by the city in 2015. Alexander turned the unkempt lot...
thereporteronline.net
The 10 best Chicago theater performances of 2022
Hundreds of highly skilled performances ennobled Chicago theater in 2022. Some flowed from celebrities, others from largely unknowns. All took risks, especially in an environment where the effects of COVID-19 still scrambled casts and created a whole raft of challenges for a profession that is plenty challenging enough in the best of times.
Owners of Mr. Greek Gyros Opening New Restaurant
The Vitogiannis family will open a new restaurant in New West Side
Burst water pipes shut down several Chicago area businesses amid winter's freeze, thaw
Here's what you can do to avoid burst pipes -- and how to safely thaw one that's frozen.
Comments / 0