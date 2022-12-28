ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

After a stressful travel week, some good news

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Travelers are also looking to the future with the new year just around the corner.CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from Midway International with some encouraging stories to wrap up 2022 and normalcy is back for travelers just in time for the New Year. After hearing so many awful travel stories this week, CBS 2 decided to look for a good one. "Yeah, we've heard some horror stories listening to the radio, watching the news," said one passenger.After a week full of canceled flights, good news can still travel through Midway. A Southwest passenger with positivity has been hard to...
CHICAGO, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CDOT Strategic Plan update touts new infra. We still have far to go to achieve safe streets.

In July of 2021, the Chicago Department of Transportation released an extensive three-year Strategic Plan for Transportation. Created with input from the Transportation Equity Network, a coalition of 30 community and advocacy organizations, the document is a roadmap (as it were) for how the agency can improve transportation equity, setting dozens of benchmarks for the first and final years of implementation. I wrote up highlights of the plan for Streetsblog last year, promising to check back in on CDOTs progress.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three rescued from Hancock Center elevator stuck near 44th floor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elevator got stuck Saturday in the Hancock Center in Chicago, forcing firefighters to rescue three people, including one man in a wheelchair. It happened around 3 p.m. near the 44th floor. The elevator wound up stuck between floors, making it a tricky rescue operation. Those three people wound up being stuck in the elevator for three hours before firefighters could complete the rescue. No one was hurt. 
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Perma-Seal can check your sewer lines to prevent a backup

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to tell us about the $300 service Perma-Seal offers to check and inspect sewer lines because a sewage back up can lead to extra problems for homeowners. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Evacuated residents of The Algonquin in Hyde Park say they're being allowed to break leases

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents who have been evacuated from two towers with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently. A resident of one of the buildings told CBS 2 that management said the landlord is allowing residents to break their leases and will be covering costs and moving fees. The resident has been staying in a hotel and is looking for a new home with their partner. The city said power went out at the complex on Friday of last week and again on Saturday. ComEd tried to fix the...
CHICAGO, IL
whatnowchicago.com

Farmhouse Evanston Rebranding to Thomas and Dutch

Farmhouse Evanston, the farm-themed American restaurant at 703 Church Street, is rebranding to Thomas & Dutch. This new restaurant is expected to open sometime in early 2023 under the same ownership, according to Evanston Now. It will be joined by Fonda, a new authentic Mexican restaurant from chef Michael Lachowicz, replacing The Stained Glass. Thomas & Dutch will serve craveable and elevated comfort food alongside local spirits, innovative cocktails, and an extensive wine program. Upstairs, The North Shore Room will be ideal for hosting memorable gatherings such as wedding functions, showers, and corporate events.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?

Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

The 10 best Chicago theater performances of 2022

Hundreds of highly skilled performances ennobled Chicago theater in 2022. Some flowed from celebrities, others from largely unknowns. All took risks, especially in an environment where the effects of COVID-19 still scrambled casts and created a whole raft of challenges for a profession that is plenty challenging enough in the best of times.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy