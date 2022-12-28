NAVARRE, Fla. -- "Navarre Beach Lifeguards" is hiring for the 2023 season. They're holding tryouts next Saturday at the UWF Aquatic Center at 8 a.m. To qualify for the tryouts you must be at least 16-years-old, be able to swim 500 meters in 10 minutes or less and run 1.5 miles in 15 minutes or less.

NAVARRE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO