Santa Rosa County, FL

WEAR

Former Escambia County Sheriff's Office cadet charged with homicide in Pace

PACE, Fla. -- A former cadet with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office is charged with killing a man during a domestic violence incident overnight in Pace. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide and a Second Degree Felony Weapons Offense. She was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 4:45 a.m. and is being held without bond.
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Fire Rescue encourages residents to use ‘common sense’ when lighting fireworks this New Years

Escambia County, Fla. (WKRG) — With many expected to set off fireworks to ring in the New Year, Escambia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Curt Isakson is encouraging residents to use extra precautions.   “The biggest issue I’ve seen in my career, is after the fireworks are over, them putting them in a trash can close […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola on Sunday. According to Pensacola Police, it happened in the area of 9th Ave and Blount St. around 4:25 a.m. Officers responded to a local hospital, where the victim told police he had been shot...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Woman pinned under vehicle in overnight pedestrian crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pinned underneath it overnight in Pensacola. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on 12th Avenue in East Hill near the Brainerd St. intersection. According to Pensacola Police, the woman became pinned underneath the vehicle after being struck. Citizens...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

'Navarre Beach Lifeguards' to hold tryouts for 2023 season

NAVARRE, Fla. -- "Navarre Beach Lifeguards" is hiring for the 2023 season. They're holding tryouts next Saturday at the UWF Aquatic Center at 8 a.m. To qualify for the tryouts you must be at least 16-years-old, be able to swim 500 meters in 10 minutes or less and run 1.5 miles in 15 minutes or less.
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Johnson City Press

CEO of Kingsport retirement home dies in Florida

Glenn Barclay, CEO and co-founder of The Blake at Kingsport, was struck and killed this week by a train in Florida. Barclay, 57, died Monday in Pensacola, Florida. Police said Barclay was walking along the tracks and did not react when the train sounded its horn.
KINGSPORT, TN

