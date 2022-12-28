Read full article on original website
WEAR
Former Escambia County Sheriff's Office cadet charged with homicide in Pace
PACE, Fla. -- A former cadet with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office is charged with killing a man during a domestic violence incident overnight in Pace. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide and a Second Degree Felony Weapons Offense. She was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 4:45 a.m. and is being held without bond.
Suspected Crestview killer was stationed at Eglin Airforce Base, according to 7th Special Forces Group
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview man who was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wife on Dec. 28, is a U.S. Army Soldier, who was assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (AirBorne) at Eglin Airforce Base. Crestview Police said they were called to 178 Nun Drive in Crestview at around 4 a.m. on […]
Escambia County Fire Rescue encourages residents to use ‘common sense’ when lighting fireworks this New Years
Escambia County, Fla. (WKRG) — With many expected to set off fireworks to ring in the New Year, Escambia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Curt Isakson is encouraging residents to use extra precautions. “The biggest issue I’ve seen in my career, is after the fireworks are over, them putting them in a trash can close […]
Pensacola Humane Society shelter emptied, staff quit amid Board controversy
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Humane Society staff worked Wednesday to move all animals from the shelter, the latest development in the escalating conflict between the PHS Board of Directors and its workers that leaves the shelter empty and largely unstaffed. A vocal group of staff, volunteers and fosters allege Board President Gerald Adcox has mismanaged […]
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy
Law enforcement officers plan to honor him with a Saturday procession in Crestview. Five days after Corporal Ray Hamilton succumbed to injuries sustained in the line of duty, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, County Courthouse and City Hall of Crestview.
WEAR
Man injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola on Sunday. According to Pensacola Police, it happened in the area of 9th Ave and Blount St. around 4:25 a.m. Officers responded to a local hospital, where the victim told police he had been shot...
WEAR
Community, former council member protests against tree removal in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Trees may be coming down in Pensacola, but it's sparking reaction from community members. A protest was held on 12th Avenue and Summit Boulevard Thursday morning in response to signs posted in the area. The signs read, "Tree removal permit applied for." Former city council member Sherri...
WEAR
4 injured in overnight head-on collision on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Four people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on the Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Cervantes St. at the Bayou Texar Bridge. According to Pensacola Police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and collided with...
WEAR
Over 100 vehicles compete in 2nd annual New Year's Car Show in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Many came out to the Blue Wahoos Stadium Saturday for the 2nd annual New Year's Mega Car Show. Over 100 registered vehicles were there to compete for different awards. People came with their cars from twelve different states, from Alabama all the way to Ohio. The host...
WEAR
Woman pinned under vehicle in overnight pedestrian crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pinned underneath it overnight in Pensacola. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on 12th Avenue in East Hill near the Brainerd St. intersection. According to Pensacola Police, the woman became pinned underneath the vehicle after being struck. Citizens...
WEAR
'State of shock': Family pleads for man wanted in Escambia County stabbing to turn self in
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues for Tamondo Reuben, the man wanted on attempted homicide charges for stabbing his girlfriend and her son several times on Monday afternoon in Pensacola. The suspect's family is revealing more to us about his relationship with the victims -- and a plea, to...
Co-founder of “The Blake” retirement community identified as victim killed by train
The CEO and co-founder of "The Blake" assisted living and retirement community has been identified as the man killed Monday by a train in Pensacola.
WEAR
'Navarre Beach Lifeguards' to hold tryouts for 2023 season
NAVARRE, Fla. -- "Navarre Beach Lifeguards" is hiring for the 2023 season. They're holding tryouts next Saturday at the UWF Aquatic Center at 8 a.m. To qualify for the tryouts you must be at least 16-years-old, be able to swim 500 meters in 10 minutes or less and run 1.5 miles in 15 minutes or less.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Orders Flags Lowered For Slain Law Officer
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Cpl. Ray Hamilton, who was fatally shot Christmas Eve in the line of duty. DeSantis ordered that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at
WEAR
Pensacola residents, businesses weigh in on missing New Year's 'Pelican Drop' tradition
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The countdown to a new year is on. Tourists and locals alike will be packing into Downtown Pensacola this weekend. While there will be a fireworks show from Seville Tower, a beloved tradition is once again missing. There is no word yet on when the "Pelican Drop"...
Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing runaway teen
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating a missing teenager. According to a Facebook post, Noah Reese Casey, 16, was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said he is a missing runaway. Noah is 5’6″ with blonde hair […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
WEAR
Officials: 1 person taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Shalimar
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Shalimar Friday. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident took place at the intersection of Eglin Parkway and Cherokee Road. First responders say when they arrived on scene, they found a...
Johnson City Press
CEO of Kingsport retirement home dies in Florida
Glenn Barclay, CEO and co-founder of The Blake at Kingsport, was struck and killed this week by a train in Florida. Barclay, 57, died Monday in Pensacola, Florida. Police said Barclay was walking along the tracks and did not react when the train sounded its horn.
