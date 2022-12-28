Read full article on original website
Garden City teen shot Christmas morning, airlifted to Colorado hospital
A Garden City teenager was shot at a party on Christmas morning.
4 arrested for burglary at SW Kan. community living facility
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a southwest Kansas burglary have arrested four suspects. On December 26, 2022, police were dispatched to a community living facility, Summit ResCare, 2102 E. Spruce Street in Garden City for a prior burglary. Just after 1:00 A.M. Wednesday, police arrested 20-year-old Morgan Boone and...
KAKE TV
2 Kansans killed in separate rollover crashes on Christmas Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two Kansas residents were killed in separate rollover crashes in the western part of the state on Christmas Eve, according to the state patrol. The first accident happened at around 6:15 p.m. on K-156 east of U.S. 83 in Finney County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 23-year-old Melina Chavez was heading west when her Ford Edge left the roadway to the right, went back across the road and went off the left side. The SUV spun as it entered a ditch and then rolled an unknown number of times.
KWCH.com
Armed Garden City man surrenders after 2 1/2-hour standoff
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An armed Garden City man surrendered after a 2 1/2 hour standoff that began with his complaint about a power outage at his home. At around 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, Garden City police responded to a call for a criminal threat to the city’s administrative staff.. When they arrived there, they were told that 53-year-old Charles Holt called staff and made threatening comments about having the power at his home restored.
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
KWCH.com
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
Garden City man threatens to shoot officers over a power outage
A 53-year-old Garden City man was arrested after threatening to shoot officers on Thursday.
Business burglary leads to drug arrests in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said several people were arrested following a burglary at Summit ResCare at 2102 E. Spruce St. The burglary happened on Monday. On Wednesday, around 1 a.m., police said two people were arrested in connection with the burglary and booked on suspicion of stolen property. Later […]
