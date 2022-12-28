Read full article on original website
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Colts' Nick Foles suffers ribs injury vs. Giants
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles suffered a ribs injury Sunday against the New York Giants and was ruled out coming out of halftime. During the second quarter, Foles was sacked by Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and immediately began writhing in pain. He was able to eventually walk off the field under his own power but was carted to the locker room.
Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game
Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
NFL: Josh Sweat taken to hospital with a neck injury getting hurt for Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle in scary scenes against New Orleans.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Joel Klatt calls for overhaul of college football officiating following Fiesta Bowl performance
Joel Klatt joined in on criticizing college football officiating following the Fiesta Bowl. Klatt referenced 2 especially egregious calls that were missed in the game, including a Roman Wilson TD that was overturned and a no-call on what seemed like targeting in the 4th. Klatt said that “officiating in CFB...
NFL games on TV today: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, live stream, channel, time, how to watch
The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 of the NFL season at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. The 49ers come into the game with an impressive 11-4 record and have won 8 straight games, making them the No. 3 seed in the NFC. In their last outing, the 49ers easily defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20, covering the spread as 6.5-point favorites at home. On the other side, the Raiders have struggled this season, with a 6-9 record, and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. The Raiders have elected to bench their starting quarterback, Derek Carr, in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the final two weeks of the season.
Central Michigan stuns Michigan on late 3-pointer
Jesse Zarzuela scored 19 points, Reggie Bass scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining and Central Michigan upset Michigan
Kayvon Thibodeaux did so many snow angels while an injured Nick Foles writhed in pain
Kayvon Thibodeaux is having a solid rookie season for the New York Giants. He’s been a key component for one of the NFC’s most surprising playoff contenders. His sack of Nick Foles in the second quarter of Sunday’s showdown forced an Indianapolis Colts punt and marked his third sack in his last five games.
Notre Dame's Brian Mason named FootballScoop Special Teams coach of the Year
Brian Mason capped his first season as Notre Dame special teams coordinator by helping his unit outplay this season’s standard bearer for excellence in that phase. He also ends it with a national award given to him by his colleagues. Mason was named the FootballScoop Special Teams Coach of...
Conspiracy theory: Are Pistons losing national TV game as punishment?
The Detroit Pistons had one national television appearance scheduled for this season. However, the day after a bench-clearing scuffle with the Orlando Magic, that game was removed from the national schedule. Coincidence?. The Pistons have never been a favorite of the national television networks, even when they were very good....
