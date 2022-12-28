The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 of the NFL season at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. The 49ers come into the game with an impressive 11-4 record and have won 8 straight games, making them the No. 3 seed in the NFC. In their last outing, the 49ers easily defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20, covering the spread as 6.5-point favorites at home. On the other side, the Raiders have struggled this season, with a 6-9 record, and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. The Raiders have elected to bench their starting quarterback, Derek Carr, in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the final two weeks of the season.

