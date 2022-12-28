ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Colts' Nick Foles suffers ribs injury vs. Giants

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles suffered a ribs injury Sunday against the New York Giants and was ruled out coming out of halftime. During the second quarter, Foles was sacked by Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and immediately began writhing in pain. He was able to eventually walk off the field under his own power but was carted to the locker room.
Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game

Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL games on TV today: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, live stream, channel, time, how to watch

The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 of the NFL season at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. The 49ers come into the game with an impressive 11-4 record and have won 8 straight games, making them the No. 3 seed in the NFC. In their last outing, the 49ers easily defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20, covering the spread as 6.5-point favorites at home. On the other side, the Raiders have struggled this season, with a 6-9 record, and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. The Raiders have elected to bench their starting quarterback, Derek Carr, in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the final two weeks of the season.
