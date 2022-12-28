Read full article on original website
Related
elisportsnetwork.com
Tumwater Football and the EVCO 2A will look a lot different in the Fall of 2023
Tumwater’s Head Football coach Bill Beattie announced his retirement earlier this month and could open the door for all the longtime assistants to decide it is time to turn the program over. Beattie took charge 6 years ago for legendary coach Sid Otton who remains the winningest coach in Washington state history. Beattie played for Coach Otton back in the 70’s and was an all-state defensive tackle before going on to be a multiple year starting offensive tackle at Central Washington University.
Tri-City Herald
Want to start the new year fresh? Bask in freezing water at a Polar Bear Plunge event
To start 2023 on the right foot, Washington state residents can take a splash at a Polar Bear Plunge event in the Tacoma area. The Polar Bear Plunge is an annual tradition where people submerge themselves in freezing water to welcome the first day of the new year. Although some events have been canceled during the past few years due to pandemic-related health measures, many areas near Tacoma are bringing back the tradition.
q13fox.com
Eviction escalates into 12-hour standoff near Tumwater, suspect arrested for attempted murder
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing at deputies who were serving him an eviction notice. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Thurston County deputies arrived at the man's home near Tumwater around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 to serve the eviction.
Record High Tide in Washington Leads to Jellyfish Stranded in Streets
Earlier this week, a record high tide hit Olympia, Washington. The water from Puget Sound seeped onto the streets and caused major damage along the way. Businesses flooded, cars were submerged, and jellyfish were carried all the way from the sound to the city streets. Unlike their fellow sea creatures,...
12-hour standoff in Thurston County leads to one injured and arrested
A nearly 12-hour standoff in Thurston county ended with shots fired and a 50-year-old man behind bars Thursday evening. At around 10:30 Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Tumwater to carry out an eviction, and the resident barricaded himself inside. Deputies say at one point, gunfire...
Chronicle
Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels
While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
This Is Washington's Best Nachos
If you're craving crunchy goodness, Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in every state.
Chronicle
What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?
SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Leading Investigation Into Deadly Force Incident in Thurston County
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is leading the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team’s investigation into law enforcement’s use of deadly force during a standoff in Thurston County on Thursday. The incident began when members of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an eviction notice...
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
Washington substation vandalism latest in history of assaults on grid: ‘What point do they want to make?’
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
KHQ Right Now
Semi-truck fire backs up eastbound traffic on I-90, driver struck while exiting cab
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews at a semi-truck fire on eastbound I-90 are clearing the scene, and traffic is beginning to flow again. There is still congestion, and drivers should be mindful of first responders still in the area. Last updated on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. A semi-truck fire has...
Man shot, killed by Post Falls police on I-90 identified
POST FALLS, Idaho — The man who was shot and killed by Post Falls police after “intentionally” hitting several vehicles and patrol cars has been identified. Police say 57-year-old Randy Ness, of Post Falls, was shot and killed by at least one Post Falls police officer on Thursday morning. Coeur d’Alene Police say Ness was targeting and ramming parked cars...
Chronicle
Man With Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Fentanyl and Gun Arrested in Centralia
A 35-year-old Tumwater man was booked into the Lewis County Jail Friday after being found with a fiream and drugs, according to the Centralia Police Department. Christian D. Brown was arrested at about 12:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue. According to police, Brown was found to be...
'We're not going anywhere': Gig Harbor restaurant cleans up after substantial flooding
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Netshed No. 9 has been a Gig Harbor staple for nearly 10 years, and one of its owners, Thad Lyman, is proud to be here. “We love the location, we’re not going anywhere,” he said. Lyman said he was out of town during...
Chronicle
Former JBLM Service Member Sentenced for Raping a Stranger in Her Lakewood Home
A man formerly stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was sentenced this month to 11 years to life in prison for breaking into a stranger's apartment in Lakewood in 2018 and raping her while her children slept. Derante Rashawn Cook was sentenced Dec. 22 to at least 11 years and four...
waheagle.com
Sheriff's Report, December 29, 2022
Wahkiakum County law enforcement officers and emergency response personnel handled a variety of reports during the past week, including:. December 19 - 7:41 a.m. A caller reported that an Elochoman Valley resident suffering from dementia left the home in a vehicle. His direction of travel was unknown. 3:39 p.m. A caller asked for assistance in gaining access to a Puget Island home after his estranged wife changed the locks. The wife said she was preparing to get an order of protection and that she changed the locks so he could not enter the home without her consent. 10:51 p.m. The Cathlamet ambulance aided a Rosedale resident who was sick with a fever.
KING-5
'A lot of stuff to get done': New Thurston County sheriff hopes to increase safety, diversify department
OLYMPIA, Wash. — At 29 years old, Derek Sanders has been told he’s the youngest sheriff ever in Thurston County, if not Washington state history. Sanders, whose father is Black, also said he is the first mixed-race sheriff in the county, something that made his family proud. “That's...
KUOW
Economic downturn anxieties lead Washington lawmakers to ask: To tax or not to tax?
A debate is brewing in Olympia over how to prepare for a potential economic downturn. Republican lawmakers want to pass more tax breaks for businesses and cancel the state’s payroll tax. But Gov. Inslee says Washington can afford new programs to pay for homeless services and mental health facilities.
Comments / 0