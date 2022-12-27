ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

KOMU 8's Mizzou Xtra: Dec. 29

Join KOMU 8's Kyle Helms as he breaks down Missouri basketball's back-to-back wins against nationally-ranked teams and shares some of Mizzou's best plays of the year in a special year-end edition of the Tiger Top 5. Sports Director Ben Arnet also sits down with Dave Matter, Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Watch with early access streaming or on Saturdays at 9 a.m. on KOMU 8.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hickman girls, boys basketball teams roll to tournament finals

Hickman girls basketball entered Thursday’s Jefferson Bank Classic semifinal against Helias receiving votes in the latest Class 6 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll. The Crusaders entered the showdown as the top-ranked team in Class 5 with a 9-0 record. But it was the Kewpies who came away with a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Dec. 29

Missouri opened conference play with a dominating win over the #19 Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers left right off from their blowout win over Illinois in Friday's Braggin' Rights game. A 7-0 run led by Kobe Brown set the Tigers up with a 10-point lead just over five minutes into the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New Year brings new laws in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Four new laws will go into effect when the New Year hits. Boone County and Columbia will start collecting online sales taxes for out-of-state purchases. The "Wayfair Tax", which voters approved in April, will tax Boone County residents a 1.75% rate and an extra 2% for Columbia residents.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

UPDATE: Infant killed in Highway 63 crash

OSAGE COUNTY — An infant has died after a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Route 133. According to previous KOMU reporting, the infant and 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer were seriously injured after the vehicle went off the road and hit a telephone pole on Dec. 19.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

City offices, law enforcement prepare for New Year's Eve holiday

The new year is right around the corner and mid-Missouri is preparing to close out 2022. According to the city of Columbia, natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside between now and Jan. 31 on residents' scheduled pickup days. If you're a more DIY-kind of person, natural trees without any decorations may be taken to a yard waste drop-off center.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Woman charged in connection to shooting at Columbia gas station granted bond

COLUMBIA - Bond has been set for a woman accused of helping another suspect at the scene of a Dec. 19 shooting in Columbia. Jasmine Bell, 26, is charged with first-degree assault. During a virtual hearing Wednesday, Judge Kimberly Shaw set $50,000 bond, according to online court records. Bell must report to Adult Court Services and follow its conditions. As of Thursday afternoon, she was no longer listed on the Boone County jail roster.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Macon County man killed in Highway 63 head-on crash

MACON COUNTY - A Bevier, Missouri, man died after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 63 Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:05 a.m. on Highway 63 near Roe Lane, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Timothy Walton, 55, was driving southbound on the highway, and Travis...
MACON COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Pedestrian hit and killed on Business Route 54

MILLER COUNTY - An Eldon man was killed Wednesday night after he was struck by a truck on Business Route 54. The crash happened around 6:49 p.m., near East View Drive, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. George Cook, 20, was standing in the westbound lane of...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Audrain Community Hospital deals with water damage after pipes burst

AUDRAIN COUNTY - As the future of the Audrain Community Hospital remains uncertain, the hospital is now dealing with flooding from last weekend's extreme winter weather. The hospital's chief executive officer, Amy O'Brien, confirmed the hospital has damage to walls and ceilings after water pipes burst over the weekend. A...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council to vote on ARC renovations at Jan. 17 meeting

The Columbia City Council will vote whether to approve renovations to the city’s Activity and Recreation Center at its regular meeting Jan. 17. Renovations to the center will be made using a $250,000 budget that the council unanimously approved during a September 2021 council meeting. The vote on Jan. 17 would also reallocate extra funding needed for the project from additional park sales tax funding.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia accepting petitions for city council elections

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia is accepting petitions for Ward 1 and Ward 5 council seats for the upcoming April election, according to a press release from the district. Current Ward 1 councilwoman Pat Fowler told the Missourian she plans to run for reelection, while current Ward 5 councilman Matt Pitzer will not seek reelection.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New Year's Eve events happening in Columbia

COLUMBIA — If you are looking to celebrate, here's a list of New Year's Eve events happening in Columbia. If you have an event to add, please email news@komu.com with details. When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to midnight. Where: 210 St. James St. Suite D, Columbia. When: Saturday,...
COLUMBIA, MO

