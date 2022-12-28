Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NYC Fan Favorite Cabin Creek Dies at 25Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
Police searching for suspect in groping on Bronx MTA bus
Police are searching for a man who groped a 58-year-old woman on an MTA bus in the Bronx last week. The attack took place Dec. 23 around 12:22 p.m. on the BX2 bus traveling southbound on the Grand Concourse near East 156th Street.
pix11.com
Armed suspects steal over $40,000 in New York City robbery pattern: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday. In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and...
Cops searching for man who robbed Manhattan smoke shop, beat clerk
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop and beat the store clerk there in the process. The suspect entered Liberty Smoke Shop on 10th Avenue near West 48th Street around 12:09 p.m., according to officials.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car crash in Putnam County
TOWN OF KENT – A 65-year-old Cortlandt Manor man was killed when his car ran off Route 301 in the area of the Canopus Lake boat launch in Putnam Valley and crashed down a steep embankment. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville identified the victim of the 3 p.m. accident...
Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
They Targeted Corner Lots: Duo Charged In $150K Burglary Spree At Nassau County Homes
Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of burglaries on Long Island. Joshua Mellado-Gonzalez, age 32, and Mauricio Fuentes-Jimenez, age 31, both of Queens Village, were arrested by Nassau County Police on Thursday, Dec. 29. Investigators said the pair was responsible for a dozen break-ins around the...
Man, 47, shot at Bronx liquor store; no arrests
A 47-year-old man was shot at a Bronx liquor store on Friday, according to police. The victim was struck at Legacy Wine and Liquor on Webster Avenue near East 170th Avenue in Claremont.
Police: Man arrested for 2 robberies in Yonkers
Authorities say both robberies occurred within a few hours of each other early Tuesday morning.
3 Suspects Lead Cops On Chase In Westchester After Stealing Vehicle, 1 Still On Loose: Police
Three suspects charged with stealing a vehicle failed to avoid capture after leading police on a lengthy chase in Westchester County, authorities said. The chase happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 1:30 p.m., when police in New Rochelle were told that a stolen vehicle had entered the city aft…
Man killed in crash on LI expressway found hours later
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man on Long Island, according to authorities.
Harlem Tenants Without Hot Water
Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at 120 West 112th Street, one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of 120 West 112th Street in Harlem were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.
VIDEO: Armed men hold up Brooklyn homeowner in one of four citywide robberies
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspected armed men connected to at least four robberies, including three in Brooklyn.
After Probation Meeting, Man Steals Delivery Driver's Car Outside Mineola Restaurant, Cops Say
A man on probation and three juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing a delivery driver’s car outside a Long Island restaurant. The theft occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Mineola, outside of Riko’s Pizza on Old Country Road, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators...
Police searching for guardian of young girl found alone in Bronx on New Year's Eve
The girl, believed to be approximately 4 to 6 years old, was found walking by herself on Saturday night.
Grand Theft Not-o: Trio Tries, Fails To Steal BMW From Roslyn Heights Home, Police Say
Three would-be car thieves are facing charges after allegedly trying, and failing, to steal a vehicle from an affluent Long Island neighborhood. The incident occurred at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Roslyn Heights at a home on Field Lane, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said the suspects...
News 12
Police: Man had handgun with 10 rounds of ammo in his car during New Cassel traffic stop
A Brooklyn man was arrested in New Cassel after police say they found a loaded gun in his car. Officers say they pulled over Ishmel Cohen at the intersection of Magnolia and Prospect avenues around 9 p.m. Thursday because of a suspended registration. They say the suspect started making suspicious...
talkofthesound.com
Manhunt After Four Armed Men Bailout of Car Following Pursuit in North End of New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 29, 2022) — Police Search Teams from New Rochelle Police Department and Westchester County Police Department are searching for a fourth armed suspect after a pursuit that ended with four armed suspects bailing out of a vehicle on Bon Air Avenue off North Avenue. Westchester...
talkofthesound.com
Shot Fired in Building in Downtown New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 29, 2022) — A New Rochelle man is under arrest after he fired what police believe was a shotgun in an apartment in the downtown area of New Rochelle. Police narrative: On December 28th, 2022, at about 6:24pm, New Rochelle Police responded to 2 Lawton...
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
Police: Burglars pose as delivery drivers again in Rockland County
They say they’ve been working with Stony Point police to see if the two incidents involve the same subjects or if there’s a connection to the victims.
